

Police Scotland have issued an update on the incident in Imperial Dry Dock on Wednesday morning.

Officers were called around 8.35am on Wednesday, 22 March, 2023, following a report of a ship becoming dislodged from its dry dock in Edinburgh.



Emergency services attended at the location at Imperial Dock, Leith, and a multi-agency response was co-ordinated by Police Scotland.



The Scottish Ambulance Service took 21 people to hospital – 15 to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, four to the Western General Hospital in Edinburgh and two to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy, Fife.



By around 1.20pm, all casualties were confirmed as being removed from the area and everyone accounted for. Officers remain at the scene as enquiries continue.



Superintendent Mark Rennie said: “I would like to thank partner agencies involved in the response to this incident which involved a complex operation to make sure everyone was safe.



“There is no risk to the wider public and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what has happened. The Health and Safety Executive has been informed.



“I would also like to than the public for their patience while the emergency services undertook a very difficult job aiding casualties. We continue to ask people to avoid the area.”

Major incident at Leith Imperial Dry Dock as ship RV Petrel owned by Microsoft co-founder the late Paul Allen is on its side an air ambulance is on the scene. PHOTO Alan Simpson Photography





