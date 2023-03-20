Following enquiries about the voting process from SNP leadership candidates, SNP President and Acting Chief Executive, Michael Russell has responded by issuing a statement this evening confirming the voting process will continue.
In the statement he said: “I have heard from each of the candidates, or their teams, today and I am glad that we are all working together to ensure that there is confidence in the integrity of the current process.
“On the specific issues raised today, it would clearly be massively disruptive and confusing for members to be able to recall their ballot – something that is not done in any public election and which cyber security experts have advised, most recently to the Conservatives when they considered an online ability to change a vote, could be subject to hacking attempts.
“Moreover, the precedent cited by one of the candidates does not provide any sort of comparison, and potentially exists only where a candidate had withdrawn, or been removed, from a contest.
“On the question of another statement from candidates, the rules and practice governing the ballot were made very clear to the candidates from the beginning and accepted by them when they chose to take part.
“Of course, the views of all the candidates on internal and external issues pertaining to the contest have been widely shared through nine hustings – most of which were live-streamed – five TV debates and in every media outlet.
“It is, frankly, very unlikely that any member could be unaware of the vital matters at stake, the key issues that impact on our country and the party, and the candidates ‘views on them.
“It is, of course, the National Executive Committee who set the rules for the contest. Those rules are clear and we have rightly proceeded on that basis to date.
“We will continue to do so and would therefore hope that this allows all three candidates to focus for the last few days of the campaign on the positive case they can and are making for their leadership bid and of course for independence.”
ASH REGAN MSP
Earlier in the day Ash Regan MSP, who is one of the three candidates, called for the option for those who had already voted to rethink who their preferred candidate is. She said that some voters might have voter’s regret.
Her campaign team issued this statement this morning: “Due to the volatile nature of recent events Ash Regan has held off from media to forge a path forward in conjunction with SNP HQ.
“The campaign team thanks Mike Russell for stepping in and understanding the situation.
“There has been a surge in traffic in our campaign mailbox and social media from concerned members, looking for guidance on whether the ballot will go ahead unaltered or if the ballot will be reset.
“My team have put forward proposals that provide assurance to members with minimum disruption to the election process that we can move ahead constructively on.
“In 2015 selection contests for Westminster candidatures had varying end dates. In some cases, candidates were removed from the ballot before a race ended, where this happened members were able to update their vote. The facility exists within the Mi-Voice system.
“This would have the benefit of not disrupting members who are happy with their vote while providing an opportunity to reconsider for those who are not.
“In addition each candidate would be allowed to send one email to the members using the SNP mailing system – allowing a last minute updated message that reflects current events.
“We thank Mike for taking this suggestion seriously and lend our support to the integrity of the ballot. It is important that all parties respect the outcome of the ballot and give full support to the new leader of the SNP.”
FURTHER RESPONSE FOLLOWING MIKE RUSSELL’S STATEMENT
Ash Regan issued this statement in Twitter on Monday night: : “I believe the power lies with the members of the SNP to select their next leader. There was an amendment to the normal established timeline as detailed in the SNP constitution for a leadership election – creating an inappropriately short time frame for this selection contest.
“I do not believe the NEC have had the opportunity to review my proposal fully – nor do I understand the problem with allowing members to change their mind, given the revelations of the weekend.
“Allowing members to edit their vote enables the ballot to continue on its current timeline, while solving the outstanding issue for those who are dissatisfied.
“Our membership deserve the process of this election to be the start of transparency and demonstrable probity. However I encourage the members to now demonstrate their will with SNP HQ.”
Kate Forbes MSP
Kate Forbes told the BBC she was “very confident” that the party had the ability to complete the leadership process, although she had previously called – along with Ms Regan – for an independent third party auditor of the voting process.
Humza Yousaf MSP
Humza Yousaf admitted the membership numbers should have been released and said this was not the party’s finest hour. He has said the party requires internal reform.
The SNP leadership election will declare the new leader of the party and the new First Minister next Monday after voting closes at 12 noon.
Earlier in the day the BBC’s Glenn Campbell produced this package about the matter:
West Lothian fly tying group move to cope with demand
West Lothian Angling Association (WLAA) have switched the location for their regular fly tying nights because they have become so popular. Previously, they were held in Mid Calder Community Centre on the second Monday of every month but now they have confirmed a move to Howden Park Centre. The next scheduled night is Monday, April…
Continue Reading West Lothian fly tying group move to cope with demand
UK’s largest marine plastic mural to be unveiled in North Berwick
Eight-metre installation with vital message to launch this month Locals are encouraged to attend North Berwick Harbour for the official launch of a highly anticipated mural which is made up of 13,000 pieces of plastic collected from East Lothian beaches. The event will be taking place on Saturday 25 March between 1pm and 4pm and…
Continue Reading UK’s largest marine plastic mural to be unveiled in North Berwick
Savings on health and social care budget fall short
The Edinburgh Integration Joint Board (EIJB) which delivers the council’s health and social care will meet on Tuesday to hear details of the possible savings which have been identified in this financial year. The board has a combined budget of £809.4 million provided by The City of Edinburgh Council and NHS Lothian. After the Scottish…
Continue Reading Savings on health and social care budget fall short
Eve Simpson releases a moving ode to self-discovery
Edinburgh-based singer/songwriter Eve Simpson is back with her latest single, “All Her Strange,” an ode to self-discovery and self-acceptance out now. The track, featured on her upcoming EP by the same name, is a mellow ballad, acoustic guitar perfectly melding with light piano and Simpson’s soothing, folk-inspired vocals. Fiddle swoops in during the first pre-chorus, along…
Continue Reading Eve Simpson releases a moving ode to self-discovery
Emergency motion to Save the Filmhouse may not have much scope
SNP councillors have tabled an emergency motion to Tuesday’s meeting of the Policy and Sustainability Committee seeking “information” on the process to find a new operator for the Filmhouse. But the view of the administrators is final in selling the building off. They have a legal obligation to maximise any assets of the company, and any…
Continue Reading Emergency motion to Save the Filmhouse may not have much scope
The DARED Challenge is back – will you take the dare?
Edinburgh charity Circle has issued it sixth annual challenge called DARED – which stands for Do a Run Every Day. The charity has so far raised more than £87,000 in the past five years with the DARED challenge. With this year’s total the funding could exceed £100,000 enabling the charity to help in disadvantaged communities…
Continue Reading The DARED Challenge is back – will you take the dare?