The RV Petrel which was berthed in Imperial Dry Dock in Leith was dislodged this morning apparently by the high winds.

It is now lying at a 45 degree angle and all emergency services are on the scene.

Major incident at Leith Imperial Dry Dock as ship RV Petrel owned by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allenis on its side an air ambulance is on the scene.PHOTO Alan Simpson Photography
