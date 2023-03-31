After 21 years and 224 days Hal’s back to being single. But it’s all going to be fine.

Instead of getting the therapy he clearly needs, he’s made a cracking show about it. He’s lost enough weight to almost get his wedding ring off and, while he may be flying solo, he’s far from alone. He’s got his grown-up daughters, his dogs and his divorce lawyer. The fickle finger of fate has turned Hal’s life upside down but he’s sticking a finger right back at it.

The former Perrier awards nominee is one of the top touring stand-up comedians working in the UK and Ireland today, as well as being a highly accomplished writer, presenter and actor.

He’s hosted The Rugby’s On on BT Sport with Ugo Monye. He has also made several appearances on ‘Live at the Apollo’ (BBC1 & 2), ‘Have I Got News For You’ (BBC1), ‘The Royal Variety Performance’ (ITV1), ‘Would I Lie To You’ (BBC1) ‘The One Show’ (BBC1), ‘The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice’ (BBC2 & Channel 4) and ‘The Apprentice: You’re Fired’ (BBC2).

Hal Cruttenden will be at The Stand on 17 April 2023.

Edinburgh’s history – notable dates in April

In April the following notable events occurred in Edinburgh’s history. This list is compiled for us by Jerry Ozaniec, Membership Secretary of the Old Edinburgh Club, membership@oldedinburghclub.org.uk  DayEvent(s)1stIn 1820, the Radical Rising (or War, also known as the Scottish Insurrection) began a week of strikes and unrest in Scotland, a culmination of Radical demands for…

Government to work with COSLA on new deal for local authorities

First Minister, Humza Yousaf, has reaffirmed The Scottish Government’s commitment to resetting the relationship with local authorities in a meeting with COSLA President Shona Morrison. A New Deal for local government has been embodied in the appointment of a dedicated Minister for Local Government Empowerment and Planning, Joe FitzPatrick, who joined the meeting alongside Deputy…

Gracemount pupils taking extra classes ahead of the exams

Pupils at Gracemount High School are attending extra sessions after their normal school day in the run up to their exams thanks to an innovative partnership project at the school. The programme run by Saturday School includes extra maths and biology tuition and has been running throughout March. Around 70 pupils receive additional tuition in…

