Luxury hotel group Dakota Hotels have revealed their International Women’s Day charity cocktail list – inspired by their very own female team members – and in partnership with Girls Out Loud and Women’s Fund for Scotland.

In honour of International Women’s Day on 8 March, Dakota Hotels have created a bespoke, limited-edition cocktail menu celebrating the women of Dakota.

Available at each of Dakota’s five luxurious locations – Manchester, Leeds, Glasgow, South Queensferry and Eurocentral – the menu is available from 8-31 March, and features six cocktails, each inspired by a female team member – with £1 from each drink sold donated to a regional, female-focussed charity.

