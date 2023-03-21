To mark World Poetry Day Primary 7 pupils from Royal Mile Primary School visited the Writers’ Museum to learn about poets and to recite their own works.
The museum is situated in Makars’ Court which was officially opened by Iain Crichton Smith in August 1998. During the visit the pupils learned all about the famous names which feature on the monument there.
The young people had written their own poems inspired by Robert Louis Stevenson’s Kidnapped and Treasure Island and an audience gathered for the recital of the pirate-themed works.
Culture and Communities Convener, Cllr Val Walker, said: “This has been a wonderful event to mark both World Poetry Day and a big birthday for our Makars’ Court. It’s fantastic to see the creative works immortalised in the Court still inspire today and we now have new poems from pupils to add to our collections.
“You can find Makars’ Court next to our Writers’ Museum and both provide an opportunity for visitors and residents alike to explore the very best of Scotland’s writers. I would encourage people to rediscover the wonderful works beneath their feet in Lady Stair’s Close as well as our Writers’ Museum which celebrates the lives of three giants of Scottish Literature – Robert Burns, Sir Walter Scott and Robert Louis Stevenson.”
Alanna Harrison, P7 teacher, Royal Mile Primary School, said: “Primary 7 joined millions of children before them in their discovery of the timeless adventure of Treasure Island. The tale gripped the imagination of the class, inspiring them to write their poems and discuss themes of betrayal, greed, bravery and mystery. I hope that the experience today will encourage them to seek out more adventures in reading.”
Beach snack van wins over the doubters
A snack van given a one year licence to operate at an East Lothian beach has been told it can stay for three more years after operating without any incidents. Markos Akgum applied for the temporary extension to his planning permission to operate the van at Shore Road car park, on the John Muir Way…
Councillors accused of failing to use new short term let controls
Edinburgh councillors voted to approve a new short term let in the city centre in a decision branded “absolutely mad”. Housing campaigners blasted the council for not being tough enough, despite new powers to crack down on short term lets, saying the wants of landlords had been put before the needs of residents.However city planners argued…
Continue Reading Councillors accused of failing to use new short term let controls
Scaffolding firm reaches new heights
An Edinburgh scaffolding firm has announced the launch of a new division, expanding the services it offers and paving the way for continued growth. City Access Scaffolding has invested in a new Specialist Access Division, headed by divisional director, David Ritchie. The expansion is a key part of the firm’s strategic growth plan, with Ritchie’s…
Queen Margaret student uses his skills in Ukraine
At the start of the war in Ukraine, one Queen Margaret University (QMU) student felt compelled to travel to Ukraine to support civilians whose lives were devasted by the invasion. Since then, his volunteering work has involved him evacuating women and children from Kyiv, trucking in supplies to the ruins of Kharkiv, and forming an extraordinary bond with a group of orphans from Odessa. Before studying at QMU, thirty-six-year-old Gavin Menzies ran various businesses supporting young people in…
Continue Reading Queen Margaret student uses his skills in Ukraine
Coop manager in the running for national award
McDonald Road Coop store manager, Roan Irving, has been shortlisted as a finalist in the Store Hero category of the Retail Week Awards 2023. These national retail awards are designed to celebrate excellence and, those who have made a significant impact in the retail industry. The organisers of the awards have acknowledged that the entries…
Continue Reading Coop manager in the running for national award
Table tennis – trophies and triumphs
The end of the season is approaching in Scottish table tennis. Several notable tournaments have been taking place, while local leagues are coming to a conclusion. After victories for Calum Morrison and Faye Leggett at the National Championships, Edinburgh and Lothian table tennis players have achieved further success. Inter-League Edinburgh and Lothians were winners of…