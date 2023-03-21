To mark World Poetry Day Primary 7 pupils from Royal Mile Primary School visited the Writers’ Museum to learn about poets and to recite their own works.

The museum is situated in Makars’ Court which was officially opened by Iain Crichton Smith in August 1998. During the visit the pupils learned all about the famous names which feature on the monument there.

The young people had written their own poems inspired by Robert Louis Stevenson’s Kidnapped and Treasure Island and an audience gathered for the recital of the pirate-themed works.

Culture and Communities Convener, Cllr Val Walker, said: “This has been a wonderful event to mark both World Poetry Day and a big birthday for our Makars’ Court. It’s fantastic to see the creative works immortalised in the Court still inspire today and we now have new poems from pupils to add to our collections.

“You can find Makars’ Court next to our Writers’ Museum and both provide an opportunity for visitors and residents alike to explore the very best of Scotland’s writers. I would encourage people to rediscover the wonderful works beneath their feet in Lady Stair’s Close as well as our Writers’ Museum which celebrates the lives of three giants of Scottish Literature – Robert Burns, Sir Walter Scott and Robert Louis Stevenson.”

Alanna Harrison, P7 teacher, Royal Mile Primary School, said: “Primary 7 joined millions of children before them in their discovery of the timeless adventure of Treasure Island. The tale gripped the imagination of the class, inspiring them to write their poems and discuss themes of betrayal, greed, bravery and mystery. I hope that the experience today will encourage them to seek out more adventures in reading.”

P7 pupils from Royal Mile Primary School visiting Makars’ Court

Like this: Like Loading...