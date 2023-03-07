Alberta Whittle: create dangerously opens at Modern One on 1 April and will run until 7 January 2024.

New multi-media works by the Barbadian-Scottish artist, Alberta Whittle, will be on display for almost a year in a free exhibition at the Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art (Modern One).

Visitors to the exhibition are invited to experience the ambition and breadth of Alberta’s career to date, and come away feeling her call to ‘invest in love’. At the heart of Alberta Whittle: create dangerously is the artist’s generous spirit which promotes compassion and collective care as means of resisting racism and anti-Blackness.

Alberta Whittle by Matthew A Williams

Through powerful and poetic storytelling, Alberta confronts the violence of colonialism, the legacies of the Transatlantic trade in enslaved people, and impact of the climate crisis. Alberta pulls apart the belief that ’racism and police brutality is [just] an English problem or an American problem’. Instead, she underlines Scotland’s complicity in the structures of white supremacy.

Often deeply personal, weaving stories of family and belonging, Alberta offers a message of hope, asking us to imagine a world outside of these damaging systems and ways of thinking.

This major exhibition will be taking over the ground floor of Modern One, and will be the largest exploration of the artist’s works to date, offering a survey of Alberta’s expansive practice, featuring sculptures and installations, digital collages, drawings and watercolours, and new works made especially for the show.

Alberta Whittle Entanglement is more than blood, 2022 Installation view ‘deep dive (pause) uncoiling memory’, Scotland + Venice, 59th Venice Biennale, 2022 Courtesy of the artist and The Modern Institute/Toby Webster Ltd., Glasgow Photo: Cristiano Corte

These include a group of new paintings, a striking addition to the artist’s ongoing series of digital collages and a wall-based multi-part relief sculpture, designed to be interacted with by visitors.

Alberta Whittle: create dangerously will mark the return of two major works to Scotland, which gained critical acclaim at the 59th Venice Biennale, 2022. Alberta’s extraordinary tapestry, Entanglement is more than blood (2022) created in collaboration with Dovecot Studios, and her thought-provoking film, Lagareh – The Last Born (2022) co-commissioned and produced with the support of Forma – both commissioned by Scotland + Venice as part of her new body of work deep dive (pause) uncoiling memory presented at the 2022 Venice Biennale.

Alberta Whittle Lagareh – The Last Born, 2022 Photo: Jaryd Niles-Morris Lagareh is co-commissioned and produced by Scotland + Venice and Forma for the 59th International Art Exhibition – La Biennale di VeneziaCourtesy of the artist and The Modern Institute/Toby Webster Ltd., Glasgow.

Entanglement is more than blood is a large-scale tapestry on a gate-like structure. Characteristic of Alberta’s art, it is imbued with rich symbolism, including water, snakes, diamonds, hands, and shells. Acting as a portal, the tapestry explores the meaning of family, kinship and ancestral histories, themes that will echo throughout the exhibition. The imagery in the tapestry is also seen in Lagareh – The Last Born.

Centring the collective strength of contemporary Black womxn, this 43-minute film is anchored in ideas of abolition, rebellion, grief, and love. Shot on location in Scotland, London, and Barbados, and featuring footage from Sierra Leone and Venice, Alberta has woven together contrasting stories of individual acts of resistance against racist violence with gentle moments of intimacy. Lagareh – The Last Born will play continuously throughout the day, and for visitors who wish to see it from the beginning, screening start times will be made available in the gallery and on the National Galleries of Scotland website.

Step inside a sound installation and listen to the voice of poet Kamau Brathwaite (1930-2020), a much-loved and hugely influential figure in Caribbean literature. Dealing with the themes of grief and loss, Alberta made this in personal tribute to Brathwaite, who was a close friend of her family as well as a collaborator. Titled A portal for breathing love into the Elders or an Adoration for kith-folk who we long for (2021), this installation is comprised of objects of significance to the artist.

There will be a room dedicated to addressing the themes of rest and care, and connection and belonging in Alberta’s practice, where you can slow down and pause. Inside this room, visitors will find a beautiful bespoke quilt hanging on the wall, crafted by a group of women from North Edinburgh.

Inspired by Alberta’s practice and use of textiles and fabrics in her work, the quilt is being caringly made by a sewing group run by Project Esperanza, a charity dedicated to supporting women of African heritage, as well as women from other culturally diverse backgrounds. Facilitated by textile artist Francia Boakye, this quilt draws upon the makers’ lived experiences, weaving together their stories and their journeys as migrants to Scotland.

Alberta Whittle said: “This is an exhibition about hope. It is about the hope we can nurture within ourselves, but also the hope that we can have difficult conversations about the harm caused by colonialism, the Transatlantic trade in enslaved people, and the climate crisis. The exhibition presents an opportunity for self-reflection, and to think about the types of power we hold in the world and how we can use it compassionately.”

Lucy Askew, chief curator of Modern and Contemporary art at the National Galleries of Scotland, said: “We are incredibly happy to reveal more details about Alberta Whittle: create dangerously. This hugely important exhibition, devoted to the work of one of the leading artists working in Scotland today, is underpinned by Alberta’s deep generosity and warmth. Alberta speaks of fundamental truths about the violence and injustices of our past – ‘the burden of proof’ – and the legacy of systemic racism which permeates through our society today, asking us to confront this with her. With compassion and care, she holds and guides us, encouraging us to pause, to breathe, and to think differently.”

Jenny Waldman, director of Art Fund, said: “The screening tour of Alberta Whittle’s eloquent and multi-layered film, Lagareh – The Last Born, has brought it to audiences across Scotland; continuing to include and empower viewers as it did at the Venice Biennale last year. And now, Alberta Whittle: create dangerously at National Galleries of Scotland is enabling as many people as possible to view and enjoy this important work in the context of the artist’s major solo show. It is thanks to our members and supporters that Art Fund can help share the best of contemporary art, like this, across the country.”

Alberta Whittle | create dangerously | National Galleries of Scotland

Alberta Whittle: create dangerously

1 April 2023 – 7 January 2024

Free

The Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art (Modern One) 73 & 75 Belford Road, EH4 3DR

Alberta Whittle Poised and ready to counter the hard-hearted gaze of surveillance, 2022 Acrylic, Florida Water, deconstructed British army jacket on linen in wooden artist’s frame 60 x 55 cm 23 5/8 x 21 5/8 in Courtesy of the artist, Nicola Vassell Gallery and The Modern Institute/ Toby Webster Ltd., Glasgow Photo: Adam Reich

Alberta Whittle Taking a leap toward the ancestors (remembering G), 2022 Raffia, acrylic, cotton, doillies, wool, felt, Florida Water and Bay Rum on linen 153 x 153 x 20 cm, 60 1/4 x 60 1/4 x 7 7/8 in Courtesy of the artist and The Modern Institute/ Toby Webster Ltd., Glasgow Photo: Patrick Jameson

