Independent living specialists Blackwood Homes and Care has opened its doors to the new-look Paterson Court in Haddington as part of their commitment to ensuring all residents are enabled to live their lives to the full.

The refurbished Paterson Court has undergone a £400,000 makeover with resident’s preferences taken on board, including enhancements to en-suite bathrooms, the living and dining areas, a communal garden and a new laundry facility.

Paterson Court is one of 14 properties which transferred to Blackwood after Abbeyfield Scotland residents voted to join the housing and care specialists in September 2022.

The development is designed for those over 55 and is situated within easy access of Haddington town centre and a host of local amenities, including restaurants, shops, and a leisure centre.

Jane Ritchie, Area Supervisor at Blackwood, said: “It was fantastic to welcome the Haddington community to the official reopening of Paterson Court.

“The development sits in the heart of the local area, so we felt it was appropriate to open our doors and share this transformation with them in order to allow people, who are possibly thinking about moving here, a relaxed look around.

“The response from our current residents has been fantastic – they are delighted with their new modernised home. The key focus has been creating a quality, innovative, and accessible development to create homes that people of all ages and mobility levels can enjoy.”

Doug Moyes, Director of Customer Service at Blackwood, said: “We’re really pleased with the transformation at Paterson Court and believe our residents will be equally delighted.

“Our core purpose is to promote independent living and the positive changes that have taken place at the new-look Paterson Court will help to achieve that goal and generally improve the everyday lives of our residents.”

Resident Audrey Cameron, who has lived at Paterson Court for two-and-a-half years, said: “The refurbishment looks very nice, it is handy to have a private shower in my room, and the halls and communal areas are looking good. I really enjoy living here and the changes will make a real difference.”

