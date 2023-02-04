Firstport, the property services provider, has partnered with The Turing Trust to provide 1,300 laptops to students in Malawi.

FirstPort has donated 1,300 laptops, which will now be reconditioned for use by more than 19,000 students. The recycling of the equipment will also benefit the environment, offsetting approximately 297 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

The Turing Trust was set up by the family of the late Alan Turing who was famed as a mathematician and computer scientist, and his work on breaking the German Enigma codes in the Second World War.

The charity honours his contribution by providing quality IT resources and training to schools in Sub-Saharan Africa and in the UK.

Vikaas Younis, Head of IT Operations at FirstPort, said: “We chose the Turing Trust as the recipient of our computer donation because of their incredible work to bridge the digital divide in Africa. We were inspired by their mission to provide education and training opportunities to underprivileged communities.

“These partnerships ensure that the computers we donate will be put to good use and make a real difference in people’s lives. We were also impressed by their focus on sustainability, which ensures that the technology we provide will be functional for as long as possible. We are truly excited to be a part of the positive change that the Turing Trust is creating, and we believe that our donation will have a meaningful impact on the communities they serve.”

James Turing, founder of The Turing Trust said: “It’s fantastic to have FirstPort continuing to support us again this year. Thanks to their latest donation 19,000 students will be able to learn vital IT skills. Beyond this the environmental impact from their donation will offset 297 tonnes of CO2 emissions too. We can only have the impact, transforming digital education, thanks to the support of companies like Firstport who are taking a proactive approach to supporting charities like us. So I would like to thank every member of the FirstPort team for their fantastic support that is helping us to make some fantastic changes in our world!”

