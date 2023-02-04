Firstport, the property services provider, has partnered with The Turing Trust to provide 1,300 laptops to students in Malawi.
FirstPort has donated 1,300 laptops, which will now be reconditioned for use by more than 19,000 students. The recycling of the equipment will also benefit the environment, offsetting approximately 297 tonnes of CO2 emissions.
The Turing Trust was set up by the family of the late Alan Turing who was famed as a mathematician and computer scientist, and his work on breaking the German Enigma codes in the Second World War.
The charity honours his contribution by providing quality IT resources and training to schools in Sub-Saharan Africa and in the UK.
Vikaas Younis, Head of IT Operations at FirstPort, said: “We chose the Turing Trust as the recipient of our computer donation because of their incredible work to bridge the digital divide in Africa. We were inspired by their mission to provide education and training opportunities to underprivileged communities.
“These partnerships ensure that the computers we donate will be put to good use and make a real difference in people’s lives. We were also impressed by their focus on sustainability, which ensures that the technology we provide will be functional for as long as possible. We are truly excited to be a part of the positive change that the Turing Trust is creating, and we believe that our donation will have a meaningful impact on the communities they serve.”
James Turing, founder of The Turing Trust said: “It’s fantastic to have FirstPort continuing to support us again this year. Thanks to their latest donation 19,000 students will be able to learn vital IT skills. Beyond this the environmental impact from their donation will offset 297 tonnes of CO2 emissions too. We can only have the impact, transforming digital education, thanks to the support of companies like Firstport who are taking a proactive approach to supporting charities like us. So I would like to thank every member of the FirstPort team for their fantastic support that is helping us to make some fantastic changes in our world!”
Bernie Reid solo show – Ornamental Breakdown
Influenced by the anti-style graffiti movement and the work of Italian futurist Fortunato Depero the new Bernie Reid show at Edinburgh Printmakers aims to push stencil art and the decorative in a new direction. The Edinburgh-based artist’s body of work over his career includes mixed media paintings, trompe l’oeil decorative rugs, graphic screen prints and…
Continue Reading Bernie Reid solo show – Ornamental Breakdown
New exhibition coming to Edinburgh will celebrate collaboration between India and Scotland
From Where I Stand is a new exhibition of prints and multimedia artworks which will feature the work of seven contemporary artists from India and Scotland. The exhibition will take place in Ahmedabad (11-25 February, National Institute of Design) and Delhi (11 – 26 March, British Council) in 2023 as well as Edinburgh in 2024,…
Continue Reading New exhibition coming to Edinburgh will celebrate collaboration between India and Scotland
Changes to the Highland Explorer service next month
Scotrail’s Highland Explorer service which offers cycle carriages is making changes to give even more support to active travel. The train operator is cutting the additional fares on the Highland Explorer service and is adding carriages to two of the daily services on the Mallaig branch of the West Highland Line, This will introduce more…
Continue Reading Changes to the Highland Explorer service next month
West Lothian Council looking at scrapping bus subsidies and other cost cutting measures
Scrapping subsidised bus services, getting rid of lollipop staff and charging people to collect garden waste are among budget-cutting proposals set to go before West Lothian councillors. The wide reaching cutbacks have been proposed by council officers to help meet the budget shortfall of £47.6 million over the next five years. More than 109 pages of…
Continue Reading West Lothian Council looking at scrapping bus subsidies and other cost cutting measures
Edinburgh quartet selected for Great Britain pathway
Four Edinburgh club hockey players have been picked for the 2023 Great Britain women’s Elite Development Programme (EDP). Emily Dark and Ellie Wilson from Watsonians, Sophie Hinds and Eve Pearson (pictured left by Nigel Duncan playing for Scotland last year at Peffermill) from The University of Edinburgh plus Sevenoaks-based Jess Buchanan and Bronwyn Shields (Clydesdale…
Continue Reading Edinburgh quartet selected for Great Britain pathway
New signing MacDougall helps Fife secure valuable win
Viaplay Elite League: Fife Flyers 2, Manchester Storm 0 (at Kirkcaldy) Fife Flyers introduced Liam MacDougall and the Kirkcaldy club secured their second straight win over Manchester Storm in six days in the Viaplay Elite League. The 2-0 scoreline in a televised clash added to Fife’s 5-4 shootout success over Storm at the same venue on…
Continue Reading New signing MacDougall helps Fife secure valuable win