The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has announced that Firefighter, Barry Martin, injured in Monday’s fire at the former Jenners store, has died on Friday afternoon.

Firefighter Barry Martin

Interim Chief Officer Ross Haggart said: “It is with profound sadness that I confirm, on behalf of his family, that Barry Martin has passed away this afternoon following the serious injuries he sustained during a large-scale fire at the former Jenners building in Edinburgh.

“Barry, who was being treated at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, had been in a critical condition since Monday’s fire.

“I speak for the entire Service when I say that we are all devastated by the loss of Barry and our thoughts remain with his family, friends and colleagues at this deeply distressing time.

“Both Barry’s family and the Service have been overwhelmed with the messages of support we have received and we thank everyone for the time they have taken to share these.

“Barry’s family would also like to thank all the medical staff who have cared for him.

“I would now ask that we all allow Barry’s family, friends and colleagues to grieve in private.”

Five firefighters including Mr Martin, and a police officer were taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh following the blaze which broke out on Monday morning. The other firefighters and the police officer were discharged after treatment.

Superintendent David Robertson, of Edinburgh Division, said: “Our thoughts are with the family, friends and colleagues of Barry at this very difficult time.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

A fire broke out at the former Jenners store on Princes Street on 23 January. This photo taken on 24 January show the extent of the damage in the ground floor building at the rear PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter
A fire broke out at the former Jenners store on Princes Street on 23 January. This photo taken on 24 January show the extent of the damage in the ground floor building at the rear PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

Cycle hire scheme unlikely to be reintroduced due to cost

Bringing a cycle hire scheme back to Edinburgh would cost around £20 million, estimates have revealed, as the council said one returning to the capital any time soon is “unlikely” amid mounting funding pressures. Officials who investigated setting up another bike rental service said a city-wide scheme would be the preferred option, with a proposed…

Continue Reading Cycle hire scheme unlikely to be reintroduced due to cost

Council plans to spend £1 billion on a refreshed active travel programme

A major review has been carried out of all of the transport policies in Edinburgh, and there will be a step change in active travel spending if the council’s plans come to fruition. In the spending for active travel which was forecast last year, £118 million was set aside for such projects. Now that figure…

Continue Reading Council plans to spend £1 billion on a refreshed active travel programme

Call for more transparency over spending on royal visits

Calls have been made for more transparency around how much The City of Edinburgh Council spends on royal visits. It comes after the council successfully claimed back nearly £600,000 from the UK Government for costs incurred by the city last year for events held to mark HM the Queen’s death. The capital has historic links…

Continue Reading Call for more transparency over spending on royal visits

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.