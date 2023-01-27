The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has announced that Firefighter, Barry Martin, injured in Monday’s fire at the former Jenners store, has died on Friday afternoon.
Interim Chief Officer Ross Haggart said: “It is with profound sadness that I confirm, on behalf of his family, that Barry Martin has passed away this afternoon following the serious injuries he sustained during a large-scale fire at the former Jenners building in Edinburgh.
“Barry, who was being treated at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, had been in a critical condition since Monday’s fire.
“I speak for the entire Service when I say that we are all devastated by the loss of Barry and our thoughts remain with his family, friends and colleagues at this deeply distressing time.
“Both Barry’s family and the Service have been overwhelmed with the messages of support we have received and we thank everyone for the time they have taken to share these.
“Barry’s family would also like to thank all the medical staff who have cared for him.
“I would now ask that we all allow Barry’s family, friends and colleagues to grieve in private.”
Five firefighters including Mr Martin, and a police officer were taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh following the blaze which broke out on Monday morning. The other firefighters and the police officer were discharged after treatment.
Superintendent David Robertson, of Edinburgh Division, said: “Our thoughts are with the family, friends and colleagues of Barry at this very difficult time.
“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”
