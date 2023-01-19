In our newly revived ‘Five things’ article we gather together news which interest us and we hope will interest you.

Save the last dance for me

Atik nightclub in West Tollcross

Our article about the closure of Atik nightclub on West Tollcross – formerly The Cavendish – has attracted thousands of readers, and has been followed up by most other papers this week.

Hundreds of people have commented on Facebook leaving their own memories of a club which for so long has been a part of the fabric of Edinburgh’s nightlife.

Many have lamented the loss of a place to go dancing, with one reader telling us that her mum and dad met there in the early 1950s. She said her dad was a great ballroom dancer and always talked about the sprung dance floor. Previous names include Coasters, Clouds, Outer Limits, Bermuda Triangle and Lava & Ignite, and the Hoochie. A scene from T2: Trainspotting was filmed there more recently.

£eith Chooses

This is a participatory budgeting scheme which allows those who live and/or work in Leith to allocate monies to the organisations or projects they would like to succeed. Have a look at all the projects and organisations which have put themselves forward for selection on the website. Voting is now open.

Corstorphine/Murrayfield by-election

The candidates are lining up at the starting blocks.

So far we know of three hopefuls – Conservative candidate Hugh Findlay, LibDem Fiona Bennett and Labour’s Ross Parker. If you are a candidate then do get in touch to speak to us about your plans and hopes of becoming the 63rd member of The City of Edinburgh Council. We have set up a new category on the website where all the news of the by election which takes place on 9 March will be found.

Making music

Tinderbox Collective are celebrating the launch of We Make Music Instrument Libraries in Edinburgh libraries with a performance and open mic session on 28 January at Central Library at 1.30pm.

Newspaper subscription

Finally we are asking for a little help. Our aim is to attract 500 new subscribers to our monthly newspaper. This would secure the publication costs for the year, and would allow us to continue free coverage of the news online. You can buy a newspaper subscription to the monthly edition of The Edinburgh Reporter by clicking here – or even buy us a cup of coffee. Any support from our readers is very welcome and we thank you for reading and perhaps subscribing.

This month’s paper features Rabbie Burns. Read the whole paper by clicking on the front page below

