In our newly revived ‘Five things’ article we gather together news which interest us and we hope will interest you.
If you have something you think our readers might like to know then do email us with details: editor@theedinburghreporter.co.uk
Save the last dance for me
Our article about the closure of Atik nightclub on West Tollcross – formerly The Cavendish – has attracted thousands of readers, and has been followed up by most other papers this week.
Hundreds of people have commented on Facebook leaving their own memories of a club which for so long has been a part of the fabric of Edinburgh’s nightlife.
Many have lamented the loss of a place to go dancing, with one reader telling us that her mum and dad met there in the early 1950s. She said her dad was a great ballroom dancer and always talked about the sprung dance floor. Previous names include Coasters, Clouds, Outer Limits, Bermuda Triangle and Lava & Ignite, and the Hoochie. A scene from T2: Trainspotting was filmed there more recently.
£eith Chooses
This is a participatory budgeting scheme which allows those who live and/or work in Leith to allocate monies to the organisations or projects they would like to succeed. Have a look at all the projects and organisations which have put themselves forward for selection on the website. Voting is now open.
Corstorphine/Murrayfield by-election
The candidates are lining up at the starting blocks.
So far we know of three hopefuls – Conservative candidate Hugh Findlay, LibDem Fiona Bennett and Labour’s Ross Parker. If you are a candidate then do get in touch to speak to us about your plans and hopes of becoming the 63rd member of The City of Edinburgh Council. We have set up a new category on the website where all the news of the by election which takes place on 9 March will be found.
Making music
Tinderbox Collective are celebrating the launch of We Make Music Instrument Libraries in Edinburgh libraries with a performance and open mic session on 28 January at Central Library at 1.30pm.
Newspaper subscription
Finally we are asking for a little help. Our aim is to attract 500 new subscribers to our monthly newspaper. This would secure the publication costs for the year, and would allow us to continue free coverage of the news online. You can buy a newspaper subscription to the monthly edition of The Edinburgh Reporter by clicking here – or even buy us a cup of coffee. Any support from our readers is very welcome and we thank you for reading and perhaps subscribing.
This month’s paper features Rabbie Burns. Read the whole paper by clicking on the front page below
Sensational Smith strike icing on the cake for Hearts
Toby Sibbick picked up the ball near Hearts’ penalty box, looked up and saw Michael Smith unmarked on the right wing. He pinged an inch-perfect, cross-field pass to the bearded Northern Irishman who was lying unmarked in the Aberdeen half. Smith (pictured) controlled the ball in full stride with a deft touch of his right boot and then fired an…
Continue Reading Sensational Smith strike icing on the cake for Hearts
Protesters occupy the roof at Leonardo’s base at Crewe Toll
Palestine Action Scotland say they have shut down the Edinburgh factory of Leonardo UK at Crewe Toll, occupying the roof there. The group claims that the site has been forced to close “halting production of Israeli F-35 combat aircraft laser targeting systems”. At 5.00am four activists entered the site, despite the high security and double…
Continue Reading Protesters occupy the roof at Leonardo’s base at Crewe Toll
National Records of Scotland confirm numbers of Covid and flu deaths
National Records of Scotland (NRS) has reported the number of deaths involving Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic almost three years ago. The numbers have risen recently but the statistics also show the highest weekly number of flu deaths in more than two decades. As at 15 January 2023, 16,568 deaths have been registered…
Continue Reading National Records of Scotland confirm numbers of Covid and flu deaths
Former Devils rider Embleton signed by Bullets
Josh Embleton (pictured) is the fifth rider to be unveiled by the Grant Henderson Berwick Bullets, powered by STS. The 26-year-old Newcastle native joins fellow Geordie Archie Freeman, Greg Blair, Mason Watson and Danny Phillips at Shielfield Park in 2023. He rode for Armadale last season and has also worn the colours of Belle Vue…
Continue Reading Former Devils rider Embleton signed by Bullets
Dunard Centre site handed over to IMPACT Scotland
Royal Bank of Scotland has handed over the site where the city’s new concert hall is to be constructed to the charity behind the development, IMPACT Scotland. The Royal Bank site has now been transferred in a long lease of the land behind Dundas House on St Andrew Square. This will allow the development of…
Continue Reading Dunard Centre site handed over to IMPACT Scotland
Kivilahti expected back for Flyers this weekend
Janne Kivilahti, Fife’s third top points scorer with 23 (16 goals and seven assists), should be back in Flyers squad when Coventry Blaze come to Kirkcaldy on Saturday. Jeff Hutchins, Flyers’ associate coach, said the 30-year-old, Finnish-born winger (picture courtesy of Fife Flyers and taken by Derek Young), did not feel great on Saturday but…
Continue Reading Kivilahti expected back for Flyers this weekend