The Green Party held a selection meeting n Thursday night and have announced their candidate for the Corstorphine/Murrayfield by election will be Chris Young.

Chris is well known in active travel circles as Co-chair of Low Traffic Corstorphine, and is a local resident.

Chris Young, the newly selected Scottish Greens candidate, said,

“I’m delighted to have been selected as the Green candidate for the Corstorphine/Murrayfield by-election on 9 March. As a local resident I know the council needs to work far harder to tackle local air pollution and make it easier for people to walk, wheel and cycle. I’m very keen to see big improvements in the provision of reliable public transport and active travel infrastructure in Corstorphine/Murrayfield, and there’s much work to be done to improve road safety around our schools as well.

“I’m really looking forward to knocking on doors, speaking to residents about the positive changes Green councillors have already delivered at the City Chambers and listening to local people about their concerns. The Greens will be going into this election with positive ideas for tackling the climate crisis and ending poverty in the capital. We have a message of action for positive change, in contrast to the lip service of the other parties.”

Cllr Alys Mumford, Edinburgh Green Group co-convenor said: “Chris will make a fantastic candidate in this election and we can’t wait to work with him to share our Green vision for an Edinburgh which prioritises social and climate justice.”

The by election in the ward has been caused by the sudden resignation of former SNP councillor and Lord Provost Frank Ross. Mr Ross resigned last month following the council meeting which decided that no compensation would be offered to the traders in Roseburn.

Voting in the by election will take place on 9 March 2023.

This is an important ward as the numbers in other parties may be affected by the addition or loss of an elected member. The LibDems are supremely confident that they will add to their numbers as they already have two Liberal Democrat councillors in this ward as well as elected members at national and UK level. The Liberal Democrats are however the smallest party at Holyrood with only four MSPs.

We hope to speak to Mr Young soon and will have profiles of all candidates as soon as possible.

