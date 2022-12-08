A selection of artists presenting work at this year’s exhibition are being enlisted by The Society of Scottish Artists for a series of talks hosted at Royal Scottish Academy, Edinburgh. The talks are free to attend for all audiences, who can engage with the artists as they provide new insights and discuss their work in greater depth.

Artists participating in the talks run the full gamut of this year’s exhibitions, from international collaborations building bridges across the art world, to cutting-edge moving image work housed within an eco-sustainable structure.

EBBE + FLOW

Saturday 17 December – Exchanges between Scotland and Norway, 12pm – 1pm

David Faithfull and Imi Maufe discuss their ground-breaking new work, EBBE+FLOW, an exchange exhibition between Scotland and Norway which they co-curated.

The exhibition is touring in its own wooden chest filled with artworks and images connecting Norway and Scotland. EBBE+FLOW is a (w)ORD Residency project and captures the essence of the drifting cultural and nautical exchanges between two lands across the North Sea, both historically and today; the ebb and flow of tides, people and objects between Norway and Scotland, following the weather and the tidal streams, back and forth, from east to west and from west to east.

Example of projection for the stairs – Frances Priest with Sam Healey

Sunday 18 December – Imbrication: A conversation between Frances Priest, Sam Healy and Mark Daniels, 2pm – 3pm

Chaired by SSA council member Sharon Thomas, artists Frances Priest and Sam Healy with their co-commissioner Mark Daniels of New Media Scotland, will discuss their collaborative processes in the making of the exhibited work: Imbrication, currently exhibited at RSA as part of its 130 Years Annual Exhibition.

The Spirit of Autumn – Olana Light

Saturday 7 January – Re-imagining Wonderland: An Exercise in Solitude, 12pm – 1pm

CutLog is a group of artists in Scotland who have come together to create new opportunities for moving-image artists. Artists based anywhere in the world were invited to submit moving-image works under 10 minutes long in response to the theme ‘Re-imagining Wonderland’, exploring ideas around issues of change and adaptation in today’s world

Edinburgh based artist and academic, Beverly Hood will be discussing ‘an exercise in solitude’ a short film made on iPhone, about walking with technology as a way to re-think solitude, presented as part of the Cutlog programme at the SSA exhibition, and other recent works.

Introduced by Pernille Spence, from CutLog

Jill Bennett, Standing Stones Kilmartin Glen, 2022, Stone Lithograph

Saturday 7 January – Jill Bennett in conversation with Sharon Thomas, 2pm – 3pm

Edinburgh-based Printmaker Jill Bennett will join SSA Council Member Sharon Thomas to discuss her recent SSA awarded artist residency within the Lithography Workshops of Eichstätt, Bavaria.

Established and directed by Stone Lithographer Li Portenlänger, this residency supports experimentation with approaches to Lithography. The event will provide context for the work currently exhibited by both Bennett and Portenlänger, as part of its 130 Years Annual Exhibition

The SSA 130th Anniversary Exhibition is on from 17 December 2022 – 07 January 2023 at the Royal Scottish Academy Edinburgh

2022 Exhibition Information

The Society of Scottish Artists will be presenting the 130th anniversary edition of its renowned Annual Exhibition, beginning 17 December running until 10 January 2023. To celebrate this monumental landmark, this year’s programme runs the full gamut of the art world, both past and present; from classics of Rodin and Paolozzi to a collage of moving images housed within an entirely recyclable structure; from giant installations of inflatable lungs to tapestries and textiles, this year’s edition truly has something to offer everyone.

Like this: Like Loading...