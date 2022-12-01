Four Scotland internationals have been picked for the Great Britain’s (GB) women’s squad along with one member of the men’s side for Pro League matches in December.



Sarah Robertson, Amy Costello, Jen Eadie and Fiona Burnet have been selected for the women’s squad while Lee Morton has been named in the men’s squad.



Eadie and Burnet are in line to earn their first GB caps with matches against the Netherlands and Argentina being played in Santiago del Estero in Argentina.



GB Women will play The Netherlands on 13 December before facing Argentina on 15 December. They play the Dutch again on 16 December before a second meeting with Argentina on 18 December.



The men are also up against The Netherlands and Argentina with the matches against the Dutch on 14 December and 17 December at and against Argentina on 16 December and 18 December.



Scots-born David Ralph, the women’s head coach, said: “Representing Great Britain is the pinnacle of the sport and congratulations to everyone selected. For those in line to win their first cap this is a hugely-significant moment.”



He added: “Taking on the No 1 and No 2 teams in the world is a fantastic challenge for our group and these are our first competitive matches as GB in this cycle. It’s a new venue for us in Santiago del Estero and we can’t wait to get going.”

PICTURE: Fiona Burnet behind Katie Robertson as she fires a shot towards goal

Like this: Like Loading...