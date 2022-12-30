First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has paid tribute to the Scottish recipients of The New Year’s Honours including the Principal and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Edinburgh, Professor Peter Mathieson, who receives a knighthood for services to higher education, and chairman of the Robertson Group, William Robertson CBE, who also receives a knighthood for services to the construction industry and charity.

Provost and Vice Principal of Heriot-Watt University, Dubai, Professor Heather McGregor, CBE, receives a Damehood for services to education, business and heritage.

Keith Skeoch who was latterly Chair Investment Association and Ring Fencing and Proprietary Trading Review as well as CEO of Standard Life for some time Becomes Sir Keith for services to the Financial Sector. Brendan Dick lately Chair of Openreach Board in Scotland also receives an OBE.

Scotland’s former Chief Scientist, Professor David Crossman, becomes a Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for services to public health, while Chief Executive of NHS Shetland, Michael Dickson becomes an Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to healthcare during Covid-19.

OBEs have also been received by Beano illustrator David Sutherland for services to illustration, Usman Ali for services to equality and cohesion in Scotland and Remzije Sherifi for services to refugee integration in Glasgow.

Footballers Kim Little and Andy Robertson, who captains the Scottish national team, as well as artist Andrew Crummy and community activist Alana Stott are among those receiving a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE).

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM) include Lucy Lintott for voluntary services to Motor Neurone Disease Research, Joyce Murray, school crossing patrol attendant, for service to the Boys’ Brigade and to the community in Glasgow and Elizabeth Wilson for services to handbell ringing.

Chief Superintendents Sean Scott and Sharon Milton, and Deputy Chief Constable Will Kerr receive The King’s Police Medal. The King’s Fire Service Medal is awarded to Watch Commander Alan Aitken and Volunteer Leader Robert Strang. Wendy Bathgate, Information Governance Officer and Trustee of the Benevolent Fund, receives The King’s Ambulance Service Medal.

The First Minister said: “Those recognised in The New Year’s Honours list have made exceptional contributions to communities across Scotland and beyond. These Honours are particularly poignant as they are the first to be awarded since the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, who reigned for over 70 years.

“The service and dedication of our successes, from the arts, education and sport to business, charity, community cohesion and science has helped to promote Scotland all over the world and benefited people throughout society.

“I also want to extend my congratulations to those personnel who have been awarded The King’s Fire, Police or Ambulance Service Medals. Our emergency services have displayed incredible fortitude throughout the pandemic, and deserve our continued appreciation for keeping people and communities across Scotland safe, every day of the year.”

Professor Peter Mathieson, Principal and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Edinburgh with John MacMillan, CEO, The Eric Liddell Community with the statue of Eric Liddell at Edinburgh University PHOTO Mike Wilkinson

