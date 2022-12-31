The Scottish Parliament already has a full agenda of business on the schedule for 2023.
Some of the highlights will include:
Health Social Care and Sport Committee – NCS Stage 1 Report likely to be published in March
Public Audit Committee – Ferries report will be published in the New Year
Covid-19 Recovery Committee – the parliament is to launch a Long Covid inquiry on 12 January in the Scottish Parliament with Long Covid sufferers and media invited to attend.
Net Zero, Energy & Transport Committee – will report on its inquiry into the role of local governments and its cross-sectoral partners in financing and delivering a net zero Scotland.
Public Participation Inquiry will report around May with recommendations on how to improve how the people of Scotland engage with the Scottish Parliament.
And this Committee Business will come in January and February 2023
Citizen Participation and Public Petitions Committee
The Public Participation Inquiry will conclude its call for views on the Citizens’ Panel recommendations in February. The Committee will then evaluate the feedback and make a final report on Public Participation to the Scottish Parliament in May.
Covid-19 Recovery Committee
The Committee will launch a report following the recent Labour Market Inquiry in late January. On 12 January the Committee will launch an new inquiry into Long Covid in the Scottish Parliament and media will be invited to attend, interviews with long covid sufferers will be available.
Criminal Justice Committee
Continue to take evidence at Stage 1 on the Bail and Release from Custody (Scotland) Bill.
Delegated Powers and Law Reform Committee
Starting their scrutiny of the Trusts and Succession Bill by launching a consultation on 6 January. While that consultation is going on the Committee will consider its usual business and Stage 2 of the Moveable Transactions Bill.
Equalities, Human Rights and Civil Justice Committee
Expected to be scrutinising SSIs and Budget in the first couple of weeks.
Education, Children and Young People Committee
Planning to start evidence sessions for the Disabled Transitions Bill. The Committee also have a one-off evidence session with the DFM on the Redress scheme.
Health, Social Care and Sport Committee
Will take evidence from the Chief Executive of Food Standards Scotland and begin oral evidence sessions on the Patient Safety Commissioner Bill.
Net Zero, Energy and Transport Committee
Will continue its inquiry into what constitutes a modern and sustainable ferry service for Scotland with its first evidence session on 10 January focussing on international best practise. They will also consider agreements at #COP15 and consider the Budget 2023/24.
Public Audit Committee
The Committee will meet in private on 12 January and will hold evidence sessions with the Auditor General for Scotland on his Section 22 reports on the 2021/22 audit of the Scottish Government Consolidated Accounts and then the 2021/22 audit of the Crofting Commission on 19 and 26 January respectively.
Rural Affairs, Islands and Natural Environment Committee
Will take evidence from Cabinet Secretary, Mairi Gougeon MSP on the 2023/24 Budget (11 January) and then on the Joint Fisheries Statement and the Shark Fin Bill LCM (25 January).
Social Justice and Social Security Committee
Budget scrutiny with the Cabinet Secretary and some investigatory work related to their child poverty and parental employment inquiry.
How does the Citizens’ Panel on Public Participation work?
Earlier this year, the Citizens’ Panel on Public Participation (CPPPC) launched an inquiry into public participation, looking at how people’s voices are heard in the work of the Parliament. A Citizens’ Panel, comprised of 19 people broadly reflecting the demographic make-up of Scotland, met in Holyrood throughout October and November to deliberate how the Scottish Parliament…
Conservative leader’s message for 2023
A New Year’s message from Scottish Conservative leader, Douglas Ross. “As we celebrate the beginning of a New Year tonight, it’s impossible not to think of where we were this time last year – and just how far we have come in the past twelve months. “Finally, after two years of cancelled plans, people across…
Scottish Government claims Brexit damage is mounting
The Scottish Government claims that two years after the transition period ended the damage from Brexit continues to mount. The government also continues to demand a choice for people in Scotland about the country’s future as Brexit has a negative impact on the economy. Constitution Secretary Angus Robertson said: “The damages caused by Brexit just…
CBE honour for Director of UK Astronomy Technology Centre
Professor Gillian Wright, Director at the UK Astronomy Technology Centre in Edinburgh, has received a CBE for services to astronomy in the New Year Honours List. The Honour acknowledges her contributions to astronomy through international missions. Alongside her position as Director of the UK ATC, Professor Wright has a leading role as European Principal Investigator…
The Night Afore – Edinburgh’s Hogmanay gets off to a glittering start
The entertainment on the first night of the three day Hogmanay festival provided by Clare Grogan fronting Altered Images, and headlined by queen of the lockdown disco, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, was glittering and designed to get the standing crowd dancing. After heavy rain had threatened to stop play earlier on Friday, the night was dry, and…
First Minister congratulates all those on the Honours List
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has paid tribute to the Scottish recipients of The New Year’s Honours including the Principal and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Edinburgh, Professor Peter Mathieson, who receives a knighthood for services to higher education, and chairman of the Robertson Group, William Robertson CBE, who also receives a knighthood for services to…
