The Scottish Parliament already has a full agenda of business on the schedule for 2023.

Some of the highlights will include:

Health Social Care and Sport Committee – NCS Stage 1 Report likely to be published in March

Public Audit Committee – Ferries report will be published in the New Year

Covid-19 Recovery Committee – the parliament is to launch a Long Covid inquiry on 12 January in the Scottish Parliament with Long Covid sufferers and media invited to attend.

Net Zero, Energy & Transport Committee – will report on its inquiry into the role of local governments and its cross-sectoral partners in financing and delivering a net zero Scotland.

Public Participation Inquiry will report around May with recommendations on how to improve how the people of Scotland engage with the Scottish Parliament.

And this Committee Business will come in January and February 2023

Citizen Participation and Public Petitions Committee

The Public Participation Inquiry will conclude its call for views on the Citizens’ Panel recommendations in February. The Committee will then evaluate the feedback and make a final report on Public Participation to the Scottish Parliament in May.

Covid-19 Recovery Committee

The Committee will launch a report following the recent Labour Market Inquiry in late January. On 12 January the Committee will launch an new inquiry into Long Covid in the Scottish Parliament and media will be invited to attend, interviews with long covid sufferers will be available.

Criminal Justice Committee

Continue to take evidence at Stage 1 on the Bail and Release from Custody (Scotland) Bill.

Delegated Powers and Law Reform Committee

Starting their scrutiny of the Trusts and Succession Bill by launching a consultation on 6 January. While that consultation is going on the Committee will consider its usual business and Stage 2 of the Moveable Transactions Bill.

Equalities, Human Rights and Civil Justice Committee

Expected to be scrutinising SSIs and Budget in the first couple of weeks.

Education, Children and Young People Committee

Planning to start evidence sessions for the Disabled Transitions Bill. The Committee also have a one-off evidence session with the DFM on the Redress scheme.

Health, Social Care and Sport Committee

Will take evidence from the Chief Executive of Food Standards Scotland and begin oral evidence sessions on the Patient Safety Commissioner Bill.

Net Zero, Energy and Transport Committee

Will continue its inquiry into what constitutes a modern and sustainable ferry service for Scotland with its first evidence session on 10 January focussing on international best practise. They will also consider agreements at #COP15 and consider the Budget 2023/24.

Public Audit Committee

The Committee will meet in private on 12 January and will hold evidence sessions with the Auditor General for Scotland on his Section 22 reports on the 2021/22 audit of the Scottish Government Consolidated Accounts and then the 2021/22 audit of the Crofting Commission on 19 and 26 January respectively.

Rural Affairs, Islands and Natural Environment Committee

Will take evidence from Cabinet Secretary, Mairi Gougeon MSP on the 2023/24 Budget (11 January) and then on the Joint Fisheries Statement and the Shark Fin Bill LCM (25 January).

Social Justice and Social Security Committee

Budget scrutiny with the Cabinet Secretary and some investigatory work related to their child poverty and parental employment inquiry.

Keep up with the business of The Scottish Parliament here.

Scottish Patliament. Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Like this: Like Loading...