Edinburgh Trams hosted a fashion flashmob as St James Quarter celebrated the launch of its Edinburgh Style Weekend from 3 – 6 November, taking this season’s must have styles off the rack and onto the track.

Commuters who surprisingly found themselves on the front row were given an advance look at this weekend’s fashion shows, with models styled in stylish, sparkly, attention grabbing style from brands including Reiss, John Lewis & Partners, & Other Stories, Bershka, Stradivarius and Superdry – it was definitely an unexpected moment.

Those who missed out will have the chance to see all the looks and more on the runway at this weekend’s Edinburgh Style taking place on the Quarter’s Level 5 rooftop, with epic views of the city as well as being projected through the Quarter and beyond. The shows will feature looks styled by the Grazia fashion team as well as an evening Gala show featuring an additional show by flagship store John Lewis & Partners.

Edinburgh Style will feature styling sessions with the Grazia team, as well as workshops with some of the Quarters’ best loved brands including John Lewis, Kiehl’s, designers Ro & Zo and Dyson. Events include:

Hair Styling Masterclass with Dyson

Christmas Gifting with Grazia

H Beauty Carnival

Stylish Interiors with Skela Studios

Sleep Workshop with Neom

Beauty lovers are invited to immerse themselves in this season’s trending makeup looks by visiting H beauty’s exclusive Carnival – featuring a line-up of tutorials, workshops and influencer masterclasses hosted by Love Island superstar Paige Turley.

Specially branded Edinburgh Style taxis will also be out and about in the city all weekend, offering complimentary rides to St James Quarter for any lucky fashion lovers who hop on board. Those travelling by car can also take advantage of reduced parking prices when they stay for three hours or more.

Susan Hewlett, Brand & Marketing Director at St James Quarter, said: “St James Quarter is all about embracing bold and exciting design, launching our first ever catwalk show on one of Edinburgh’s iconic trams was the perfect way to kick off this year’s Edinburgh Style event and give a taste of what’s to come.

“We can’t wait to welcome Scotland’s Fashionistas to Edinburgh Style. If you’re looking for advice on how to upgrade your wardrobe this season, or even a sneak peek at our expert’s must-have items, make sure to grab your ticket – it’s sure to be a great weekend!

For more information on the events taking place from Thursday 3 November to Sunday 6 November and to buy tickets, visit St James Quarter’s event page https://stjamesquarter.com/event/edinburgh-style

