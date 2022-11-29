Ellis Notley beamed as she was presented with a shirt with 150 on the back under her name to signify her 150th game for Hibs and she told the media: “I can’t ask for much more, 150 appearances and a win in the Capital Cup. Disappointed not to get the three points. The memory will last.”

The player, known as Miss Consistent, said the 8,066 crowd who attended Sunday’s Derby sponsored by fund managers Baillie Gifford at Easter Road was great for the women’s game.

And the 23-year-old (pictured speaking to the media by Nigel Duncan) stressed that the talented Hibs team has evolved massively since day since she made her debut in 2016.

The former Player of the Year admitted: “When I first came in I was a wee girl and I have seen the steps and strides the club has made in making.

“The backing of the women’s team and the professional contacts and the professional players have been a real benefit and the club has grown massively. We making steps forward.”

So much so that Notley believes Hibs can challenge the big guns in the Scottish Women’s Premier League.

And she is confident that Hibs, currently sixth in the 12-strong table, can catch Hearts who are fourth, four points ahead, and then challenge sides in the top three.

Notley said: “100 per cent we believe we can catch Hearts (in the table) and, for us, there have been disappointments in terms of some results.

“We have got a massively talented team, a team I know can go on and catch teams above us, but we need to have belief.”

Every game Hibs go into they aim for three points said the midfielder who reflected on the Capital Cup clash with Hearts which also doubled as a league game.

Hibs went 1-0 down but continued to press and were rewarded with a late leveller and Notley said: “First half we dominated the ball, we created chances and their keeper made some excellent saves.

“We took confidence from that and we knew it we went behind we will get back in the game

“We had chance near the end to sneak a win, but we got the win on penalties.”

Overall she said: “We will continue to work and we will be ready for them the next time.

Like this: Like Loading...