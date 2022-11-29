Entries are now open for the Midlothian and East Lothian Business Awards, an initiative which champions and celebrates businesses across the regions.

Hosted by the Midlothian & East Lothian Chamber of Commerce, the awards will recognise, reward, and celebrate the achievements of a range of businesses and talented individuals, especially relevant following the unprecedented challenges we have all faced over the past years.

The awards are calling for applications across ten categories and nominations close January 27. The awards are free to enter and businesses can enter more than one categories and you don’t have to be a member of the Chamber to apply.

The categories up for nomination are business high growth, business innovation, environmental impact, commitment to youth development, community impact, family business, new business of the year, micro business of the year, SME of the year and local hero.



Shortlisted entries will be announced at the end of February and winners will be revealed at the Chamber Business Awards Ceremony and Dinner on March 29 at The Brunton, Musselburgh (pictured by Nigel Duncan).



Karen Ritchie, chief executive, said: “The Midlothian and East Lothian Business Awards are firmly established among the largest events of their kind in the regions, with a history stretching back over 20 years.



“Businesses are going to be facing significant challenges over the coming year, so it’s more important than ever to celebrate and recognise our success stories.”



For further information on the awards or sponsorship opportunities contact Dita Macfarlane, Chamber manager on 0131 603 5040 or email at dita@thebusinesspartnership.org.uk

