egg & co have just opened a new space in Waverley Market where shoppers can find a wide variety of gifts, vintage clothing, flowers, homeware, books and jewellery. There is also a good selection for children.
The shop which will host Christmas events during its festive pop up will be open in the former Superdry store from Tuesday to Sunday 10am to 6pm.
egg & co, Scotland’s largest online and offline community for women, first came to the High Street in the summer in the former Laura Ashley shop on George Street where they welcomed more than 10,000 people. Launched by Kylie Reid in 2017, egg is a platform for a community of more than 65,000 women.
Independent Scottish brands such as flavoured gin and vodka distillers House of Boë, fashion houses Unfolded, Fifth Season Vintage and Tom Vintage, jewellery brand Missa & Kissa and Fruit Salad Flowers will all have a space within the shop.
Head egg Kylie Reid said: “This Christmas it is more important than ever that shoppers support local independent businesses when choosing gifts for loved ones. Since egg’s inception, we have always championed Scottish brands and our network of over 65,000 women across Scotland has been integral in helping many of these small businesses to grow.
“Our pop-up shop on George Street during the summer was a tremendous success – as well as showcasing lots of fabulous local brand, it was wonderful to bring our online community together in a beautiful space.
“Now we have even bigger space and lots of the residents from our George Street pop-up will be back alongside lots of exciting new businesses. We can’t wait to welcome old friends and new faces over the coming weeks.”
