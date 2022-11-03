Groups from Edinburgh and East Lothian have won at the Social Enterprise Awards announced at The Scottish Parliament on Tuesday.

There were six categories of awards including Hey Girls CIC in Musselburgh which tackles period poverty which won the Social Enterprise of the Year Award, Coffee Saints who won the One to Watch Award and Catherine Jones from Grassmarket Community Project who won Social Enterprise Champion of the Year award.

Social Enterprise Scotland was chosen by The Scottish Government to represent the sector with one voice. The independent and membership-led organisation supports and promotes the rich and diverse social enterprise sector across the country, helping them to maximise their social and economic contribution to Scotland.

Chris Martin, chief executive of Social Enterprise Scotland, said: “Our winners show the incredible contribution made by social enterprises in tackling some of the most pressing issues we face – from the environment to poverty and inequality.

“The last two years have been extremely challenging not only for trade, but also for the people and communities supported by our social enterprise community.

“The part that they play in supporting people and communities has never been more important, and I would like to pay tribute to their resilience and entrepreneurial spirit as they ensure support reached the communities that need it the most.

“I would also like to thank our sponsors for their support in making the awards possible. We are privileged to have a community like this and we are proud to celebrate with you.”

A full list of shortlisted social enterprises and winners is below.

Social Enterprise of the Year Award

(Supported by Keegan and Pennykid)

This award recognises organisations with great vision, leadership and management who have a high degree of customer satisfaction and sustainability, and help promote social enterprise beyond the sector.

Shortlist: Edinburgh Remakery, Hey Girls CIC, Just Trading Scotland, Scran Academy, The Larder

2022 Winner: Hey Girls CIC

One to Watch Award

(Supported by Bold Studio)

This award recognises organisations with a creative approach to impact problem-solving, a clear future vision and strong potential for success and growth.

Shortlist: Coffee Saints, Kindness & Co CIC, Make Do & Grow CIC

2022 Winner: Coffee Saints

Market Builder Award

(Supported by Social Enterprise Academy)

This award recognises organisations in the social, public or private sector who are champions of the social enterprise model and help build markets for social enterprises by creating opportunities to buy social.

Shortlist: Social Supermarket, SDP (Supplier Development Programme)

2022 Winner: Social Supermarket



Health and Social Care Award

(Supported by Health and Social Care Alliance Scotland)

This award recognises organisations that deliver excellent support to their users and customers around a health and social care mission, including physical and mental health as well as wellbeing.

Shortlist: Care Opinion Scotland, Lingo Flamingo, Mellow Parenting, MorphFit Gentle Movement Project, S.M.I.L.E. Counselling

2022 Winner: Lingo Flamingo

Environmental Social Enterprise Award

(Supported by Circular Communities Scotland)

This award recognises organisations that demonstrate excellence in green and environmental impact delivery, place sustainability at the heart of their mission and play a key role in the fight against climate change.

Shortlist: ApparelXchange, Move On Wood Recycling, Sustainable Thinking CIC, The Bike Station, Woodrecyclability

2022 Winner: Woodrecyclability

Social Enterprise Champion

(Supported by Highlands and Islands Enterprise and South of Scotland Enterprise)

This award celebrates an individual working or volunteering in a social enterprise who goes above and beyond to make a difference, support the mission of the organisation and deliver impact.

Shortlist: Lorraine Close, Outreach Director at Edinburgh Community Yoga; June Dickson, Director at Environmental Health CIC; Catherine Jones, Social Enterprise

Director at Grassmarket Community Project; Adam Leishman, Volunteer Warehouse Operative at FareShare Glasgow & the West of Scotland; Steve McNaught, Coordinator at Arkbound Foundation

2022 Winner: Catherine Jones, Grassmarket Community Project

