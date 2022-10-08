More than 40 budding rugby players turned out in force for Dalkeith Rugby Club’s Little Ruggers training session last weekend as the 2022/23 season got underway.

The sports club for two-to-five-year-olds holds two classes every Sunday morning at King’s Park in Dalkeith, inspiring youngsters to get into the sport early on by encouraging them to build their confidence, agility and basic rugby ability in a fun and energetic environment.

Stewart Milne Homes is now the sponsor of the Dalkeith Little Ruggers group for the 2022/23 season.

The housebuilder has provided the aspiring players with Little Ruggers t-shirts to wear for their class each week and mini rugby balls to play with at home.

Funding of £2,200 from Stewart Milne Homes has also been welcomed by the club to help continue to grow the Little Ruggers classes, encouraging healthy lifestyles and forming a welcoming community in Midlothian.

Tony Williamson, Sales & Marketing Director for Stewart Milne Homes Scotland, said: “After sponsoring the Dalkeith Minis Rugby Festival in May this year, we were thrilled to see the positive impact that the sport has on the local community. That’s why we wanted to extend our support for the club, and the Little Ruggers group is a fantastic initiative to encourage healthy lifestyles from an early age.

“Supporting communities is in the fabric of our ethos, and we’re consistently working with local residents, organisations and schools that share our people-first values. We’re looking forward to continuing our relationship with Dalkeith Rugby Club and wish the Little Ruggers – and potential future rugby stars – good luck in their new season.”

Susan McGhee, Head Coach of Dalkeith Rugby Club’s Little Ruggers, said: “Our Little Ruggers group is a popular fixture in the Dalkeith community, both for the introduction to rugby it offers to youngsters and the social aspect enjoyed by families. We all share a passion for rugby but equally ensuring that there is a positive community spirit amongst players and families, which we know Stewart Milne Homes also champions.

“The support from Stewart Milne Homes is a welcomed gesture, both by the Club and families, and we’re pleased to continue to build on our relationship with their team.”

Stewart Milne Homes is currently creating a number of new developments across Central Scotland, including Shawfair in Midlothian, which will feature 115 new homes as well as communal green space and excellent active travel links to the wider community.

The homes on offer are from the housebuilder’s new ‘Villages’ range which has been expertly designed for modern-day lifestyles, creating the very best of contemporary and considered living for the whole family.

www.stewartmilnehomes.com

Picture – Chris Watt Photography 07887554193 info@chriswatt.com www.chriswatt.com

Like this: Like Loading...