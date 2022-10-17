Twelve Days of Christmas Karma at Karma Lake of Menteith has something for everyone.
As it celebrates its first Christmas under ownership by the worldwide Karma Group, Karma Lake of Menteith has revealed its Twelve Days of Christmas Karma which has plenty to offer people from all over Stirling & The Trossachs area, as well as guests from further afield looking for Christmas and New Year breaks.
The varied schedule offers food and drink treats, entertainment, history, heritage, and family fun from 23 December to 2 January. Hotel guests and non residents are both welcome, as Karma Group looks to make its first Christmas at Lake of Menteith a memorable one.
Free events include a Cheese & Wine Party in the Hotel’s Port Bar on 23 DEcember offering an eclectic mix of fine Scottish artisan cheeses washed down with vintage labels from the Hotel cellar, many of which are specially curated own label Karma Group wines from the world’s premier wine regions.
A quiz on Christmas Eve afternoon has the prize of a bottle of Coachbuilt whisky, Jenson Button’s recent collaboration with Karma Group. On 27 December, Head Chef Mike Potts will hold a masterclass on how to deal with Christmas leftovers to create yet more delicious dishes, and on 29 December enjoy music by a local musician. One of the most mouthwatering feasts you can ever try is a whole spit roasted pig. Mike will be gently cooking this tempting treat all afternoon of 30 December beneath his gazebo to enjoy later with his own whisky sauce and a few Drams.
Special festive dining is available to book at Karma Lake of Menteith on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day. The Christmas Day menu, which includes canapes, offers any two courses for £39.95, any three for £49.95.
No festive season celebration is complete without a Hogmanay party, and Karma Lake of Menteith will not disappoint with a traditional three course Gala Dinner with canapes, Ceilidh band, bagpipes and fireworks costing £59.95 per person.
The festivities do not stop there, with the opportunity to enjoy a Guided Tour around Stirling Castle on 2 January, with bespoke Mountain Bike tours available on 3 January blowing away the cobwebs experiencing the many scenic bike trails around the Trossachs forests.
General Manager Chris Diplock said: “We are delighted with our Twelve Days of Christmas schedule here at Karma Lake of Menteith, the most magical of festive locations.
“There’s plenty for those that love delicious locally sourced produce, a few Drams and to enjoy live music. We attract guests from all over the country who want to experience The Trossachs, but many local people treat themselves to a short break here too, or come in for a meal or a Dram in the Malt Vault.
It’s all equally important to us as we establish Karma Lake of Menteith as the go to destination.
“Please get in touch soon if you would like any more information about any of the events included in our “Twelve Days of Christmas Karma”, especially if you want to book meals, tours, or accommodation, as we have special accommodation rates available too.
“Our Karma Group tagline is “We Create Experiences” and we most definitely hope that everyone who comes to us over the festive period will have the best time.”
https://karmagroup.com/find-destination/karma-resorts/karma-lake-of-menteith/
Call the Hotel on 01877 385258.
