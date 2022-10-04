Artist Mothers map their caregiving experiences in Spilt Milk’s new exhibition taking place across both gallery spaces at St Margaret’s House on London Road.

This exhibition is curated as an emotional atlas, bringing together work by international artist mothers working in a variety of disciplines. The work explores a map of the caregiving experience.

There are relationships between places, maps, emotions and landscapes. It communicates the care experience by, for example, a physical map on the maternal body or how we care for others during a crisis.

Lucy Cade Outside Mariupol Maternity Hospital, oil on canvas, 2022.

Dafne Salis, Exposed Mother, Photography; Sunburns on skin, Giclée prints mounted on aluminum, 2022.

Spilt Milk is a social enterprise based within the St Margaret’s House Complex in Edinburgh. Our mission is to make motherhoods visible in the arts by supporting the work of artists who identify as *mothers, and empowering mothers in our community through accessible, artist-led activity. We support and advocate for artist mothers through an international membership network, exhibitions programme, peer support and mentoring, and parent-friendly, flexible artist residencies. Through the provision of accessible opportunities for mothers to engage within the arts and develop their careers, we aim to contribute to a more equitable culture where the voices of women and mothers are equally represented.

*Spilt Milk uses the term ‘mothers’ however we are committed to providing a safe and inclusive space for non-binary parents and trans mothers, long-term carers, those that experience racism, disabled mothers, lesbian, gay and bisexual mothers, young mothers, older mothers and those from a low income background.

Cartography of Care 10-29 October 2022

Family-friendly preview on Saturday 8 October 2-5pm

Spilt Milk Gallery cic, St Margaret’s House, 151 London Road EH7 6AE

