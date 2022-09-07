The Queen has given her approval to following appointments as chosen by the new Prime Minister, The Rt Hon Liz Truss.
The Rt Hon Alister Jack has been reappointed Secretary of State for Scotland. Mr Jack was among the staunchest of supporters for the previous incumbent at Number 10, Boris Johnson, and was spotted among the supporters who gathered on Downing Street on Tuesday as Mr Johnson left to go to Balmoral.
Some of these ministers attended the first Cabinet meeting on Wednesday morning before PMQs and other more junior ministers will be appointed in the coming days.
- The Rt Hon Elizabeth Truss MP as Prime Minister, First Lord of the Treasury, Minister for the Civil Service, and Minister for the Union
- The Rt Hon Dr Thérèse Coffey MP as Secretary of State for Health and Social Care and Deputy Prime Minister
- The Rt Hon Kwasi Kwarteng MP as Chancellor of the Exchequer
- The Rt Hon James Cleverly MP as Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs
- The Rt Hon Suella Braverman QC MP as Secretary of State for the Home Department
- Wendy Morton MP as Parliamentary Secretary to the Treasury (Chief Whip). She will attend Cabinet
- The Rt Hon Ben Wallace MP has been re-appointed as Secretary of State for Defence
- The Rt Hon Brandon Lewis CBE MP as Lord Chancellor, and Secretary of State for Justice
- The Rt Hon Nadhim Zahawi MP as Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Minister for Intergovernmental Relations and Minister for Equalities
- The Rt Hon Penny Mordaunt MP as Lord President of the Council, and Leader of the House of Commons
- Lord True CBE as Lord Privy Seal, and Leader of the House of Lords
- The Rt Hon Jake Berry MP as Minister without Portfolio
- The Rt Hon Alok Sharma MP has been re-appointed as COP26 President
- The Rt Hon Jacob Rees-Mogg MP as Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy
- The Rt Hon Simon Clarke MP as Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities
- Kemi Badenoch MP as Secretary of State for International Trade and President of the Board of Trade
- Chloe Smith MP as Secretary of State for Work and Pensions
- The Rt Hon Kit Malthouse MP as Secretary of State for Education
- Ranil Jayawardena MP as Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
- The Rt Hon Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP as Secretary of State for Transport
- The Rt Hon Michelle Donelan MP as Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport
- The Rt Hon Chris Heaton-Harris MP as Secretary of State for Northern Ireland
- The Rt Hon Alister Jack MP has been re-appointed as Secretary of State for Scotland
- The Rt Hon Sir Robert Buckland KBE QC MP has been re-appointed as Secretary of State for Wales
- Chris Philp MP as Chief Secretary to the Treasury. He will attend Cabinet
- Rt Hon Michael Ellis QC MP as Attorney General. He will attend Cabinet
- Edward Argar MP as Paymaster General and Minister for the Cabinet Office. He will attend Cabinet
- Vicky Ford MP as a Minister of State (Minister for Development) in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. She will attend Cabinet
- Tom Tugendhat MBE MP as a Minister of State (Minister for Security) in the Home Department. He will attend Cabinet
- James Heappey MP has been re-appointed as a Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence. He will be Minister for the Armed Forces and Veterans and will attend Cabinet
- Graham Stuart MP as a Minister of State (Minister for Climate) in the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. He will attend Cabinet
- The Rt Hon Robert Jenrick MP as a Minister of State in the Department of Health and Social Care
- Rachel Maclean MP as a Minister of State in the Ministry of Justice
- Victoria Prentis MP as a Minister of State in the Department for Work and Pensions
- Julia Lopez MP as a Minister of State in the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport
- Michael Tomlinson MP as Solicitor General
- Paul Scully MP has been re-appointed as a Minister of State (Minister for London) in the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities
On the appointment of Jacob Rees-Mogg Friends of the Earth have said The Scottish Government must stand up to the new Energy Minister.
Friends of the Earth Scotland’s oil and gas campaigner Freya Aitchison said: “With his track record of climate denial it should be extremely worrying for anyone concerned about a liveable planet that Jacob Rees-Mogg has been appointed UK Energy Minister.
“The Scottish Government must be willing to stand up to Rees-Mogg’s reckless plans to expand fossil fuels and hand out more licences for oil and gas companies to explore and drill in the North Sea. Ministers at Holyrood must speak out and use all the tools at their disposal to block any plans to further lock us into the oil and gas that is driving both the climate and cost of living crises.
“In a welcome change of position at COP26 the First Minister stated that she would no longer support drilling for every last drop of oil and gas in the North Sea, and spoke out against the Cambo oil field. But with barely a whimper of opposition from the Scottish Government to new fossil fuel developments such as Jackdaw and Rosebank, promises made at COP26 are starting to ring hollow.
“Renewables are already far more affordable than new fossil fuels. Scaling up home insulation programmes can help bring down bills, create decent green jobs right across the country and ensure that every home is warm this winter.“