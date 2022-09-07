The Queen has given her approval to following appointments as chosen by the new Prime Minister, The Rt Hon Liz Truss.

The Rt Hon Alister Jack has been reappointed Secretary of State for Scotland. Mr Jack was among the staunchest of supporters for the previous incumbent at Number 10, Boris Johnson, and was spotted among the supporters who gathered on Downing Street on Tuesday as Mr Johnson left to go to Balmoral.

Prime Minister Liz Truss at the Despatch Box her first PMQs PHOTO UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor

Some of these ministers attended the first Cabinet meeting on Wednesday morning before PMQs and other more junior ministers will be appointed in the coming days.

The Rt Hon Elizabeth Truss MP as Prime Minister, First Lord of the Treasury, Minister for the Civil Service, and Minister for the Union

The Rt Hon Dr Thérèse Coffey MP as Secretary of State for Health and Social Care and Deputy Prime Minister

The Rt Hon Kwasi Kwarteng MP as Chancellor of the Exchequer

The Rt Hon James Cleverly MP as Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs

The Rt Hon Suella Braverman QC MP as Secretary of State for the Home Department

Wendy Morton MP as Parliamentary Secretary to the Treasury (Chief Whip). She will attend Cabinet

The Rt Hon Ben Wallace MP has been re-appointed as Secretary of State for Defence

The Rt Hon Brandon Lewis CBE MP as Lord Chancellor, and Secretary of State for Justice

The Rt Hon Nadhim Zahawi MP as Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Minister for Intergovernmental Relations and Minister for Equalities

The Rt Hon Penny Mordaunt MP as Lord President of the Council, and Leader of the House of Commons

Lord True CBE as Lord Privy Seal, and Leader of the House of Lords

The Rt Hon Jake Berry MP as Minister without Portfolio

The Rt Hon Alok Sharma MP has been re-appointed as COP26 President

The Rt Hon Jacob Rees-Mogg MP as Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy

The Rt Hon Simon Clarke MP as Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities

Kemi Badenoch MP as Secretary of State for International Trade and President of the Board of Trade

Chloe Smith MP as Secretary of State for Work and Pensions

The Rt Hon Kit Malthouse MP as Secretary of State for Education

Ranil Jayawardena MP as Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs

The Rt Hon Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP as Secretary of State for Transport

The Rt Hon Michelle Donelan MP as Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport

The Rt Hon Chris Heaton-Harris MP as Secretary of State for Northern Ireland

The Rt Hon Sir Robert Buckland KBE QC MP has been re-appointed as Secretary of State for Wales

Chris Philp MP as Chief Secretary to the Treasury. He will attend Cabinet

Rt Hon Michael Ellis QC MP as Attorney General. He will attend Cabinet

Edward Argar MP as Paymaster General and Minister for the Cabinet Office. He will attend Cabinet

Vicky Ford MP as a Minister of State (Minister for Development) in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. She will attend Cabinet

Tom Tugendhat MBE MP as a Minister of State (Minister for Security) in the Home Department. He will attend Cabinet

James Heappey MP has been re-appointed as a Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence. He will be Minister for the Armed Forces and Veterans and will attend Cabinet

Graham Stuart MP as a Minister of State (Minister for Climate) in the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. He will attend Cabinet

The Rt Hon Robert Jenrick MP as a Minister of State in the Department of Health and Social Care

Rachel Maclean MP as a Minister of State in the Ministry of Justice

Victoria Prentis MP as a Minister of State in the Department for Work and Pensions

Julia Lopez MP as a Minister of State in the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport

Michael Tomlinson MP as Solicitor General

Paul Scully MP has been re-appointed as a Minister of State (Minister for London) in the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities

On the appointment of Jacob Rees-Mogg Friends of the Earth have said The Scottish Government must stand up to the new Energy Minister.

Friends of the Earth Scotland’s oil and gas campaigner Freya Aitchison said: “With his track record of climate denial it should be extremely worrying for anyone concerned about a liveable planet that Jacob Rees-Mogg has been appointed UK Energy Minister.

“The Scottish Government must be willing to stand up to Rees-Mogg’s reckless plans to expand fossil fuels and hand out more licences for oil and gas companies to explore and drill in the North Sea. Ministers at Holyrood must speak out and use all the tools at their disposal to block any plans to further lock us into the oil and gas that is driving both the climate and cost of living crises.

“In a welcome change of position at COP26 the First Minister stated that she would no longer support drilling for every last drop of oil and gas in the North Sea, and spoke out against the Cambo oil field. But with barely a whimper of opposition from the Scottish Government to new fossil fuel developments such as Jackdaw and Rosebank, promises made at COP26 are starting to ring hollow.

“Renewables are already far more affordable than new fossil fuels. Scaling up home insulation programmes can help bring down bills, create decent green jobs right across the country and ensure that every home is warm this winter.“

Prime Minister Liz Truss at the Despatch Box her first PMQs with other members of the Conservative party behind her PHOTO UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor

