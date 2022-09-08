Her Majesty The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon aged 96.

Buckingham Palace issued a statement this evening just after 6.30pm: “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Prince Charles now immediately becomes King and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall becomes King Consort.

An unexpected statement was made just after midday today when Buckingham Palace announced that doctors had become “concerned” for The Queen’s health. This led to all political leaders making statements wishing her well.

It was only a few months ago that the nation celebrated the Platinum Jubilee for the longest reigning monarch in the UK.

A notice has been posted on the gates at the Palace of Holyrood

🎥 A notice of Her Majesty The Queen’s death has been posted on the gates at Holyrood Palace in Edinburgh.



The last time she came to Edinburgh was the first time the newly appointed Lord Provost had conducted the Ceremony of the Keys with Her Majesty.

Earlier today we gathered Holyrood the Ceremony of the Keys. It was an honour to welcome Her Majesty the Queen to Edinburgh as we begin Royal Week in Scotland. https://t.co/J4L8VYcY9q — LordProvostEdinburgh (@LordProvostEdin) June 27, 2022

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was joined by The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay as the Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone MSP welcomed them to Holyrood for the Royal Opening of the Sixth Session of the Scottish Parliament. 2 October 2021 . Pic – Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament

