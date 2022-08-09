Terramily is a range of skincare products exclusively available at Art & Craft Collective. The name comes from the Italian for earth and is a reworking of the word which means so much to the founders – Family.

Having lived in Edinburgh for nine years Justyna Maria Waskiewicz came from Poland originally to work in hospitality. She has now collaborated with her brother Piotr who lives in Tuscany, and together they have developed a range of natural holistic skincare products.

Justyna studied the way cosmetics are formulated for this new business. She explained that she was really curious about what she was applying to her skin always wondering how to improve it. It seemed to her that there was an information overload when investigating. She began her own research into natural skincare but then enrolled for an online course during the pandemic. She is now a Holistic Life and Nutrition Coach and takes a comprehensive approach to making a difference to her clients. So this is more than just skincare.

Justyna of Terramily a range of natural skincare on sale at Art & Craft

She herself is a walking advert for the Terramily way, and also intends there will be a new line of baby care creams and potions as well as products for expectant mothers since she is a mother of two young children. In September she plans a workshop with some local mothers to help them create products to use on their own babies and children.

Justyna explained that what makes her products different is that they are all toxic free and made from the highest quality ingredients. From small beginnings at her kitchen table, the products have always been made with natural organic ingredients as well as one which is nature identical but synthesised in a lab. The reason for this is one of sustainability as the product was originally extracted from a comfrey plant, but it became more important to protect the plant.

The night skincare routine is built on a holistic approach, using the Terramily specially developed double cleansing method which promises the user deeply cleansed and nourished skin. The first cleanser is oil based removing one kind of impurities and the other is powder based which cleanses water based impurities.

The Terramily promise is that as well as the products, the routine of cleansing and replenishing is an effective way to nourish the skin overnight without disrupting the skin’s natural lipid barrier.

There are several products in the range but one stands out – the Lipid Barrier Replenishing Face Oil. All of the products are easy to use, but this is simply applied to damp cleansed skin and left on overnight to work its magic. Terramily encourage clients to think mindfully and introduce a new habit each evening. The hope is that by cleansing their faces they will remove the day’s stress as well as actual dirt and grime – a kind of spa for the mind as well as the skin.

Packaging used is also sustainable and the glass bottles can be handed back to the Art & Craft Collective to be reused.

Justyna has now moved away from her kitchen table but is still in the driving seat and in control of the manufacturing. It takes her about six hours to make a batch of one of the Terramily products in their range.

Linsay Given Black who owns Art & Craft Collective is delighted to have Terramily for sale on their shelves – the first time they have sold a skincare range. She said: “These products are fantastic. She has gone from training herself all about it to a full product range. I am just so pleased to help another woman in business.”

Art & Craft Collective 93 Causewayside, Newington, EH9 1QG Tel 07801 581674

