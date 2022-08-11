Anyone enjoying a short break in Edinburgh to make the most of this year’s festival season is well advised to get on a tram using the money-saving multi day option.

Families and small groups travelling together can take advantage of a wide range of ticket options.

Allowing unlimited travel in the City Zone, which covers all stops between Ingliston Park and Ride and St Andrew Square, a three-day adult ticket costs only £9. For just £11 more, a three-day Family Ticket offers the same benefits for two adults and up to three children under 16s.

For those planning a longer stay in Edinburgh, four and five-day tickets are also available, alongside a host of single, return and one-day ticket offers which can be purchased here.

There are even greater value-for-money deals for visitors heading into the city from the airport; with services from every seven minutes throughout the day, the tram is a swift and convenient way to explore a parked programme of events this summer.

Lea Harrison, Edinburgh Trams’ Managing Director, said: “As thousands of people flock to the city for the International and Fringe festivals, and other major events such as the Edinburgh Tattoo, we’re committed to making it as easy as possible for people to enjoy this iconic celebration of arts and culture.

“This includes developing a variety of fantastic ticket offers that are ideal for individuals, groups and families who may want to visit more than one attraction or venue on the same day or are planning to stop over in the city for a few nights.

“The city centre, where many of the events take place is well served with tram stops and with many popular hotels located near the tramway, getting around couldn’t be easier!

“As an added bonus, tickets can be purchased in advance and downloaded onto a smart device or printed out ready to show our friendly staff.”

Like this: Like Loading...