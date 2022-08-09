Lieutenant Colonel Richard Callander LVO OBE TD, immediate past-Chairman of Veterans Housing Scotland joined Chairman Group Captain Bob Kemp CBE QVRM AE DL to plant a tree celebrating the Queen’s Jubilee.

Richard Callander is also Lord-Lieutenant for Midlothian and was thrilled to be invited to plant such an important tree at the VHS community in Penicuik, near Edinburgh. He said: ‘Having spent around 30 years working with Veterans Housing Scotland, ten as Chairman, it is a huge honour to be invited to play such an important role today.

‘During my time with the charity we helped a great many veterans and their families. Today we are planting one of more than one million trees which are known collectively as the Queen’s Green Canopy. Each one acknowledges Her Majesty’s seventy years of service.’

Bob Kemp continued: ‘As a charity we are privileged to have enjoyed royal patronage since our inception in 1915. Our history boasts Her Majesty, her father and grandfather as our patron, all of whom have planted trees for us in the past. We are delighted to be able to welcome Richard back to do the honours recognising the Platinum Jubilee. As Lord Lieutenant he is the Queen’s representative in Midlothian, a perfect fit.’

Guests invited along for the occasion included Trustees and VHS tenants who live nearby.

Veteran’s tree planting 08/08/2022Pic shows:Credit: Ian Jacobs

