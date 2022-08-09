Concerns over noise from new hot tubs added to a Dunbar hotel have been dismissed by planners.

The owners of the Bayswell Hotel, in the East Lothian town, have applied for permission for a three-storey extension which would add 15 new bedrooms – nine of which will have hot tubs.

In their application to the local authority the agents say current hot tubs already offered with some ground floor rooms have become “extremely popular”.

However the planned extensions has drawn 20 objections with local residents raising concerns about the noise from the tubs, the electricity needed to operate them and impact on local wildlife.

The application said hot tubs at the hotel had proved a draw for guests adding: “attracted guests adding that they “have proven to be extremely popular, attracting guests to Dunbar from all over Scotland and the north of England”.

Objectors said the hot tubs and proposed balconies on the extension would look “unsightly” from the John Muir Way coastal path and said the noise from their use would “harm the well-being of, and have a negative impact

on, the occupiers of neighbouring properties and will disturb local wildlife”.

The planning officers report said objectors also said “the amount of electricity needed to power the hot tubs will be huge and will not be environmentally friendly.”

The report said: “Some of the objectors state that they recognise the need for the hotel to be upgraded especially given that it benefits from spectacular views across the sea which will attract visitors from across the globe all year round.

“However, they state that there is no need for hot tubs and ugly extensions.”

Dunbar Community Council also objected to the planned extension raising concerns the additional building could “pull away from the main building” but planners said there was no evidence this was a possibility.

The planning application will go before East Lothian Council’s planning committee next week.

by Marie Sharp Local Democracy Reporter

