Talks between the Deputy First Minister and unions were held on Tuesday afternoon over the pay offer for Scottish local government workers.

GMB Scotland Senior Organiser for Public Service Keir Greenaway said: “The message delivered on behalf of our members was clear: Do more for the lowest paid workers by delivering a flat rate offer for their consultation.

“The Deputy First Minister also reiterated his position that there is no more money to offer, but we were also clear the existing offer is not in the words of COSLA bosses, “as good as it gets”.

“It can be better for the lowest paid frontline workers in local government, if the offer puts more consolidated money into their salaries instead of the pockets of the highest paid.

“GMB hopes the Deputy First Minister carries that message to COSLA and we are giving COSLA chiefs every opportunity to do the right thing.”

Earlier on Tuesday the Council Leader Cammy Day said that crews were out on the streets today cleaning up the city during a break in strike action, but unless COSLA came forward with a revised offer, Cllr Day thought that more strikes were inevitable.

Cllr Day said: “I suppose what we need to say to COSLA and The Scottish Government is to get back round the table and find a solution so that the strike action can be paused at least. For me the final payment which has been offered to get the pay award to around £2,000 needs to be consolidated so that becomes part of the offer as a permanent part of the pay.”

The figure of around £2,000 means a minimum payment of £1,925 for every member of council staff with different payments for others on a sliding scale.

There is advice for residents as to when their rubbish will be collected and what to do meantime on the council website here.

View from George IV Bridge to the Cowgate on Sunday 21 August. PHOTO © 2022 The Edinburgh Reporter

Like this: Like Loading...