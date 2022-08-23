John Bindon is one of those characters that appears as a Zelig like figure in various biographies through his acting career and gangsterism.

His involvement with various figures including everyone from Princess Margaret to Mick Jagger makes for a fascinating story. Matthew Platt as Bindon brings this mythological character back to life in all his gritty glory and he doesn’t hold back. Written by Franklyn McCabe it captures an authentic and charismatic character who could mix with actors and directors as easily as London gangsters and royalty. Platt brings the cockney storyteller to life and it’s clear that the violent criminal he often played wasn’t far from who he really was. Bindon could be utterly brutal, abusive to women and would eventually be living in penury.

Before we get there, we are introduced to his dealings with the Krays, film directors such as Ken Loach who he worked with on Poor Cow and Mick Jagger who he starred with in Performance.

Despite mixing with royalty such as Princess Margaret (whom he was rumoured to have had an affair with) having a steady relationship and enjoying success in the film, music and television industry a much darker side consistently emerges.

An energetic one-hander Platt doesn’t miss a beat summoning the language, patter and attitudes of 1960 and 70s London. A triumph from start to finish.

Ten Men The Lives Of John Bindon, The Space on the Mile, Edinburgh Fringe.

John Bindon PHOTO Richard Purden

