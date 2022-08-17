This two-hander by young playwright Frances Colin is performed with such a smooth and natural rhythm by Lori Stott and Sam James Smith that you feel you’re eavesdropping on a real conversation.

The bare stage, with a line of tape on the floor as the only set, becomes the separate homes of the young lovers as their frustrations mount in a pandemic lockdown.

With this seemingly simple plot line Frances explores the complexities of relationships: of domination & manipulation; of obsession & compulsion; of fear & the yoke of anxiety; and of the precious & immutable bond between mother and child. The two actors completely inhabit their characters and create a beautiful and poignant performance that pulls you into their intimate world and will have you ruminating for days afterwards.



If you need just one reason for checking out this show it would be that you can say you were there at the beginning of the careers of these brilliant young Scottish thespians.

Swallowed at Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose, Chamber St, 1pm daily until 28 August

Frizz Theatre Writer/Director Frances Colin Sam James Smith as Tom Lori Stott as Allie

PHOTO Tom Duffin

PHOTO Tom Duffin

