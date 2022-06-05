Imagine sitting in a comfortable trishaw, a good friend or relative beside you, being pedalled on traffic free roads through Edinburgh’s iconic Holyrood Park.

You’re enjoying the fresh air, taking in the fabulous scenery, relaxing to the sounds of bird song, and you may even see an otter in St Margaret’s Loch. Sounds wonderful, doesn’t it? If Car Free Holyrood gets its way, this could soon be a reality for many people who don’t have the strength or mobility to walk, wheel or cycle themselves through the park.

Car Free Holyrood is a group of residents campaigning to open Holyrood Park’s private road network for people walking, wheeling, and cycling by ending access for through-motor-traffic. The group wants the park to be more inclusive and accessible for all. They are now working with Cycling Without Age Scotland on a trial involving two trishaws in the park. If Historic Environment Scotland backs the trial, and if the trial is successful, Car Free Holyrood hopes a permanent Cycling Without Age Scotland Chapter can be set up in the park to provide free trishaw rides.

Cycling Without Age Scotland trishaws are piloted by volunteers and there are more than thirty Chapters across Scotland. Each Chapter is different, reflecting local circumstances and needs. Volunteer pilots say they find the experience fun, empowering, rewarding and life-affirming. Over thirty volunteers have already signed up to pilot the trishaws in Holyrood, and Car Free Holyrood is now calling on more people to volunteer. Training and insurance will be provided, and you don’t need to be a cyclist to sign up. You’ll always be on traffic-free roads so there’s no traffic to deal with, just you, your happy passengers, and the smiles and waves of passers-by.

The trishaws are power assisted, comfortable to pilot, have soft bespoke cushions, and the seat is easily accessible for passengers. They also have seat belts, retractable hoods and even have a waterproof blanket.

Having free trishaw rides in our most famous city park would demonstrate that it’s both possible and essential to improve access in a fun, inclusive and climate-friendly way. Let’s hope Historic Environment Scotland gets behind the trial by providing storage for the trishaws and all the support the project needs.

If you’d like to get involved with the trial and sign up as a pilot, contact Carfreeholyrood@gmail.com.

Like this: Like Loading...