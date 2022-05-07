Scotland women beat Wales 2-0 in Altrincham in the first of a two-match, uncapped series, the goals coming from Fiona Burnet (Wimbledon) and Sarah Jamieson (Watsonians) in an impressive second-half performance.

The Scots defended well early on Wales controlled the early stages but Scotland upped their tempo in the second quarter and started to create chances of their own. Jamieson and Burnet both fashioned opportunities but couldn’t capitalise as the game remained at stalemate at the break.

Scotland then took control and the opening goal came from a flowing move started inside Scotland’s own 25, Sarah Robertson (Hampstead & Westminster, pictured by Nigel Duncan) and Katie Robertson (The University of Edinburgh) connecting to find Jamieson and the Watsonians player found Burnet who deflected the ball home.

Scotland doubled their advantage soon after. Slick play down the right saw the ball find Burnet who picked out Jamieson and the Edinburgh-born forward unleashed a glorious backhand strike into the top corner for 2-0.

Chris Duncan, head coach, admitted that Scotland started slowly but stole the momentum and took control. He added: “It was a great team performance in the second-half and we scored two really good team goals.

“We had fantastic performances all over the pitch and on Sunday (in the second game of the uncapped series) we’ll be looking to add a little more ruthlessness to our game.”

