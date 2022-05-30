An array of jewellery, silver and gold will be displayed in Edinburgh with the return of Scotland’s Elements Festival of Jewellery, Silver and Gold this autumn.

Organised by The Scottish Goldsmiths Trust, in partnership with fine art and jewellery auctioneers Lyon & Turnbull, it offers the opportunity to see and buy work by some of the finest established and emerging UK-based designer-makers.

After two years when Elements was largely digital, the partners today announced its return to being a three-day, in-person event featuring a major exhibition and selling fair from 28 to 30 October 2022.

Pictured launching Elements 2022 with some of her work is jeweller / silversmith Kelda Young from Glasgow, who handcrafts candlesticks, boxes, jewellery and other items from recycled silver. PHOTO: Colin Hattersley Photography

Ebba Goring, Chief Executive of the Scottish Goldsmiths Trust, said: “It’s great to be able to announce that the eighth Elements festival will be a return to an in-person event after two digital years.

“There’s nothing quite like the buzz of being in Lyon & Turnbull’s historic saleroom and seeing the incredible jewellery and silver produced by some of the very finest designers and makers in the UK.

“We also think it’s important to have a showcase here in Scotland where makers and designers can share their work, and where the public can see and buy pieces of every conceivable kind from all over the UK.”

Ruth Davis, Head of Jewellery and Silver at Lyon & Turnbull, said: “Like everyone else, we are excited to be inviting the makers back for the first in-person Elements Festival in two years. It is so exciting to create such a hub of contemporary design, creativity and craftsmanship in our iconic saleroom. A real showcase of the best of UK jewellery and silversmithing in the heart of Edinburgh’s historic New Town.”

Pictured launching Elements 2022 with some of their work are makers (from left): jeweller Lynne MacLachlan from Bishopton, jeweller/silversmith Kelda Young from Glasgow) and jeweller Caitlin Hegney from Helensburgh. PHOTO: Colin Hattersley Photography

