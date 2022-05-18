Members of the Big Hearts’ Memories group got up close to the Biffa Scottish Women’s Cup at Tynecastle. This is all part of an ongoing project which is designed to help older people recall fond memories from the past.

Glasgow City star Cailin Michie accompanied the trophy to Tynecastle where the Scottish Women’s Cup Final will be played on Sunday 29 May between Cailin’s team and Celtic Women.

Edinburgh and Football Memories are led by a team of trained Big Hearts volunteers and the group welcomes guests from a wide range of backgrounds, including people living with dementia, stroke survivors, care homes patients and those over 65 who are considered at high risk of loneliness.

Scottish Women’s Football CEO, Aileen Campbell, said: “The power of football to inspire, excite and connect across the generations is special and important, so it was great to visit the Memories group with the trophy with the biggest history in the women’s game.

“In recent weeks we have taken the Biffa Scottish Women’s Cup into schools and onto training pitches to showcase the inclusivity of the women’s game, so it was great to support the fantastic work Big Hearts are doing in the community around the venue of the final on Sunday 29th.

“With adult tickets only £5 and children free, this final will showcase our game, and I’m certain more memories will be made, whether it is Celtic or Glasgow City who lift the trophy.”

Innes Shirreff, Operations Manager at Big Hearts Community Trust said: “The visit from SWF and Cailin Michie was a fantastic highlight for our Big Hearts’ Memories members. Participants and volunteers were so delighted to get a closer look at the stunning trophy ahead of the final here at Tynecastle Park, and to meet one of the stars of the women’s game.

“As the official charity of Heart of Midlothian FC, Big Hearts believe in the power of football to reach out and engage with people most in need of support, so our thanks to Cailin and SWF for bringing the Biffa Scottish Women’s Cup. We look forward to the final being held here at Tynecastle Park on Sunday 29th.”

Tickets are still available.

