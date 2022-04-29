Scotland women face a testing triple-header against Ireland from Saturday as they continue to prepare for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in July and the EuroHockey Championships qualifier in Dunkirk in late August.



Chris Duncan, Scotland’s head coach, takes a strong squad to Belfast for the games on Saturday (5pm), Sunday (5pm) and Tuesday (11am) against a side ranked No 12 in the world. Scotland are No 18.



The Irish side are building for the Hockey World Cup in Spain and The Netherlands in July where they will look go one better than silver in 2018.



Four players are from Edinburgh University and three from Glasgow-based Clydesdale Western with London club Wimbledon also providing three players with Borders-born Olympic bronze medallist, Sarah Robertson (pictured), also included.



Edinburgh-based Duncan said: “We have been trying to raise our standards and integrate and evolve a new playing style. The work we have done so far has been really pleasing and I am exceptionally proud of the group for how they have applied themselves during all of our training so far.



“We have been able to select a strong group to travel and are excited to see how they gel over three games.”



He warned: “Ireland are an excellent side and are well established on the world stage so this is going to be a brilliant test for us as we look to implement our new approaches in a competitive setting.”



Scotland: Amy Costello, Eve Pearson, Jen Ross, Katie Robertson (The University of Edinburgh), Becky Ward (Western Wildcats), Bex Condie (University of Birmingham), Bronwyn Shields, Fiona Semple, Millie Steiger (Clydesdale Western), Charlotte Watson (Loughborough University), Ellie Wilson, Sarah Jamieson (Watsonians HC), Fiona Burnet, Jennifer Eadie, Nicky Cochrane (Wimbledon), Heather McEwan (Royal Victory), Jess Buchanan (Athletic Terrassa), Kate Holmes (Western Wildcats), Laura Swanson (Der Club An Der Alster), McKenzie Bell (Uddingston HC), Robyn Collins (Surbiton HC), Sarah Robertson (Hampstead & Westminster).

Like this: Like Loading...