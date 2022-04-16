Niall Menzies has a very interesting shop where he will cut your new set of keys, make your shoes look like new again while you wait allowing you to admire his sporting memorabilia.

He has been in business in Roseburn for about five years in a shop which was run as a cobblers and key cutting service for two decades by Ernie. Niall added extra services like watch straps and repairs as well as engraving. He supplies a lot of the local sports clubs like table tennis, football, tennis and bowling clubs with trophies.

Niall said that he is looking forward to May when this part of the business comes into its own, providing and engraving trophies at the end of the sports season. The business has a website and a Facebook page full of details of all the services offered including replacing zips on boots and shoes, carrying out small leather repairs and fixing any hand stitching. Niall said: “If you ever have a pair of shoes that you love and you don’t want to throw them out then bring them to me. I can breathe life into your old shoes.”

He learned the skills “a long time ago”, explaining that in the eighties he worked as an apprentice in the oil industry. Sadly when the crash happened that apprenticeship came to an abrupt end, but Niall joined a friend in his dry-cleaning/shoe repair business. He spent six weeks sitting at the knee of a cobbler in Stonehaven and learned the basics there.

Niall said: “I set up on my own in Aboyne just outside Aberdeen after working with my friend for a while. It is a beautiful place but my wife is a professionally trained ballet dancer who also teaches tango, and there was more scope for her to work here in the capital.

“I found out that Ernie was thinking about retiring. We did the deal, and now we love living in this part of Edinburgh.

“I never turn anything away. I love a challenge.

“Recently I was contacted by an Asian gentleman who was going to be best man at his friend’s wedding and the suits they had ordered from Pakistan were supplied with flat shoes. The groom decided he wanted to be just a wee bit taller so I was able to refashion the shoes to help him out.”

The business has expanded into another of Edinburgh’s town centres. At the Bruntsfield Cobbler Niall also does the shoe repairs while another member of staff cuts keys. Both shops are open six days a week.

