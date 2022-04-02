Celebrating the opening of the new Everyman Cinema today large photo frames have popped up all over the city for passers by to take photos of themselves and win free tickets.

The frames are in film locations around Edinburgh – on the Royal Mile, Calton Hill, The Shore and George IV Bridge – all of which have had a starring role in films such as Sunshine on Leith, Avengers: Infinity War, One Day and Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.

To enter, step into the frame, share your pic and tag @StJamesQuarter and @EverymanCinema on Instagram or Facebook along with the hashtag #FramedbyEveryman.

The first 500 people to show their posted content to the box office at Everyman Cinema on level 5 at St James Quarter will receive two free tickets to a movie screening of their choice. The frames are in place today, Saturday 2nd April.

St James Quarter Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/stjamesquarter/

St James Quarter Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/St-James-Quarter-105737954246444

Everyman Cinemas Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/everymancinema/?hl=en

Everyman Cinemas Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/EverymanCinemas/

