Living on Earth are over 7 billion people and our ever-increasing collective thirst for ‘stuff’ is detrimentally affecting the way we live. But there is hope. Through eating, travelling and using energy differently, changing the way we shop and share, and using our consumer power, we have hope for the future.

CONSUMED- a major new Edinburgh Science Festival exhibition located on the Mound Precinct until 24 April – is a free, outdoor, interactive offer that shines a light on our ever-increasing need for ‘stuff’ and how it affects the planet. Challenging the climate of consumption and championing circular economies and the need to reach net zero (and fast!), it offers practical advice on how we can all live well without it costing us the Earth.

Amanda Tyndall, Festival and Creative Director said: “There are over 7 billion people on Earth and the impact of our hunger for ‘stuff’ – the food we eat and the clothes we wear, the gadgets and knick-knacks we buy and the choices we make about how we power our homes and transport – impact not only our purses but the planet. Consumed asks how can we use our ‘pocket power’ to make more responsible choices about the things we ‘consume’ to help tackle the climate crisis and protect Earth for future generations.”

Audiences can explore and interact with four retrofitted shipping containers that showcase the ideas and innovations of the scientists, engineers, artists and designers who are heading up global efforts in green technology and sustainable design. From cutting down food waste, to slowing down the fast fashion industry, the exhibition frames the multitudes of ways that we can be more sustainable and help create circular, sharing economies.

Consumed is a story of hope rather than doom and gloom, in which science, technology, engineering, art, design and innovation combine to better understand everyday needs, lowering barriers to sustainable behaviour and empowering individuals to take positive action. It will provide realistic advice on how we can help tackle the climate crisis and protect Earth for future generations without compromising on quality of life as well as framing the background to the future map Scotland is creating to move us towards Net Zero and the global ideas of a just transition.

On Easter Sunday, climate activist Jennifer Newall stopped by Consumed – Jennifer is cycling from Glasgow, the host city of COP26, to Stockholm, to join Stockholm+50 climate conference in June and, on her way there, raise awareness of climate crisis. On her way through 7 countries, Jen will meet with people to share stories and call to action.

Her main goals for this project are delivering an open apology to the climate generation, supporting climate education in Uganda, and building awareness about Ecocide Law and support for its adoption and implementation. Follow Jennifer’s journey here. Images of Jennifer at Consumed can be found here.

