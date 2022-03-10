Sunflower Scotland – help British-Ukrainians to send aid directly to war zones in Ukraine.

Natasha Barczuk and her sister Tonya, both Scottish Ukrainians, have set up a grassroots movement in Edinburgh to gather aid for families who are living through the Russian invasion in Ukraine.

They used their contacts to deliver help right into Ukraine, rather than to Poland.

Many other Scottish Ukrainians with families in cities devastated by war, such as Kyiv, Kharkov and Sumy, have joined them.

The organisation has sent several lorries bringing aid from Edinburgh to Ukraine.Only a couple of days ago they formed “Sunflower Scotland” – a Volunteer Association registered under the rules of The Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations (SCVO).

There are updates on the Facebook page here

sunflower.soniashnyk@gmail.com

The group say that if anyone in Edinburgh wishes to help then this is important information:

Ukraine needs dry food (pasta, flour, yeast), canned food, sterile gloves and sterile bandages, baby formula, nappies of all sizes.

Please do not donate any clothes, shoes or toys.

