Police are hunting three youths who terrorised pedestrians, many with small children and pets at Saughton Park this afternoon.

Saughton Park football pitches

Shortly before 1pm, the three entered the park riding off-road motorbikes from the Balgreen Road entrance. They then raced at estimated speeds of up to 50mph along the narrow path between the play park and the Rose Garden forcing pedestrians to rush onto the adjacent grass.

The trio then rode onto the playing fields causing damage to the pitches which are used by primary school boys and girls at the weekends.

A dog walker who asked not to be identified told the Edinburgh Reporter: “The idiotic behaviour of these youths could easily have ended in tragedy. Some people were forced to dive for cover and a number of small children were visibly upset.

“They were doing wheelies up the path and I would estimate they were travelling around 50mph at one stage. I immediately telephoned the police and as I was waiting a 74-year-old man approached me and told me that he had been punched by one of the youths. He wasn’t badly hurt but was clearly distressed.

“The three continued to ride around the west side of the park next to the astroturf pitches then crossed the fields diagonally toward the library. After about 10-15 minutes they left via the Whitson exit and drove off toward Stenhouse Cross.

“Only one of the youths had a crash helmet on. It was a black helmet and he was riding a black motorbike. Another youth was riding a red motorbike. Obviously people will know who they are and I would urge them to tell the police. This type of behaviour is dangerous and needs to be stopped.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “0fficers were called to Saughton Park in Edinburgh, around 12.50pm, to reports of three youths on off-road bikes within the park area.

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

