As part of LGBT+ Adoption & Fostering Week 2022, which is being organised by New Family Social, there will be an LGBT+ Adoption & Fostering Information Evening in the St Andrew’s Children’s Society Office on Wednesday, 9 March from 6pm to 8pm.

This year the society are especially keen to hear from people who are thinking about becoming permanent foster carers. A spokesperson said: “We receive calls on an almost daily basis from local authorities looking to find safe and loving homes with permanent foster carers for vulnerable children but sadly we can’t always help these children. That’s why we desperately need your help.

“If you want to find out more about becoming a permanent foster carer or an adopter, please come to our LGBT+ Adoption & Fostering Week Information Evening.

“We will tell you about:

the fostering and adoption processes

the children waiting to be fostered on a permanent basis / adopted

what it’s like to foster/adopt a child

the support we offer our permanent foster carers and adopters, including training and events

You can ask as many questions as you like.

“We will also be joined by one of our many LGBT+ adopters who will tell you what it was like for them to adopt and they will also be happy to answer your questions”

“Please register for this event on Eventbrite using this link:

“Please call 0131 454 3370 if you have any questions or if you can’t make that day and would like to speak to someone about fostering on a permanent basis or adopting. Alternatively, please send an email to info@standrews-children.org.uk and we will get back to you.

“This LGBT+ Adoption & Fostering Week Information Evening will take place in our Edinburgh office:

St Andrew’s Children’s Society

7 John’s Place

Edinburgh

EH6 7EL

“We welcome permanent fostering and adoption enquiries from all members of the community, including single people.

“Please note we take the safety of all visitors to our Edinburgh office very seriously and we will be adhering to all current Covid-19 regulations for this event including self-distancing.

“We really hope you can join us.”

