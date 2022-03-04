Over 130 women will gather in the Debating Chamber of the Scottish Parliament on Saturday for an event being held there just before International Women’s Day.

The theme of this year’s event will be to celebrate and recognise the achievements of women during the pandemic. Held with support from the Scottish Women’s Convention, the event will begin at 2pm on Saturday 5 March.

It will also be broadcast live.

Chaired by the Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone MSP, women who have come from communities across the country, will hear from a number of speakers including:The Rt Hon Nicola Sturgeon MSP, First Minister, Professor Linda Bauld, The Bruce and John Usher Chair of Public Health at the University of Edinburgh, Actress Carmen Pieraccini, Brenda King MBE.



The Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone MSP said: “This event will bring together women from across Scotland to celebrate their achievements and share their collective ambition to build a better and more sustainable country as we start to think about our recovery from the pandemic. “Women from the world of politics, academia and entertainment will share their perspective. My hope is that the day will raise aspirations of what we can achieve together.”



Agnes Tolmie, Chair, Scottish Women’s Convention, said; “The SWC has been showcasing Women in Scotland’s contributions to their communities throughout the pandemic. We are proud of the range of achievements of women during one of the most difficult periods of our history. “We are looking forward to an afternoon of inspiring and motivational contributions which showcase women in Scotland’s achievements. We will also hear how women have become empowered to be part of the solution to making Scotland a greener, fairer nation.”

Scottish Parliament. Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Like this: Like Loading...