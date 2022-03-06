Hibs moved back into fourth place courtesy of a point against St Johnstone at Easter Road yesterday.

Shaun Maloney made one enforced change from our midweek draw with Dundee as Sylvester Jasper replaced the suspended Rocky Bushiri in the starting XI.

Photos Ian Jacobs

Almost 20,000 fans took advantage of Hibs’ football for a fiver initiative but neither keeper was tested in the opening 45-minutes.

Hibs best chance came when the lively Sylvester Jasper’s cross only just evaded Doidge in front of goal.

Then just before the break Zander Clark spilled Chris Cadden’s long range effort but was able to block Christian Doidge’s shot from the rebound.

Ten minutes after the restart Cammy MacPherson was very fortunate to receive only a caution for a reckless challenge on Jake Doyle-Hayes.

Elias Melkersen and Scott Allan were introduced for the final 30 minutes with the Norwegian having a shot blocked by Liam Gordon almost immediately after a great piece of skill from Jasper.

Melkersen then had another effort from the edge of the box that deflected off Gordon and looped over Clark.

Hauge replaced Drey Wright for the final 17 minutes but he was unable to help break through the Saints defence.

Josh Doig had a chance to steal all three points but his half-volley deflected inches over the bar and the game ended goalless.

After the final whistle Maloney told BBC Sportsound: There was no lack of effort, but at times a lack of quality. I did notice a drop in confidence towards the end.

“I need to give them a team to be proud of, and also to excite. At the moment we have a really good defensive foundation. In the last two games, we haven’t had the balance of very good defensively, and very good attack.”

Hibernian: Dabrowski, Doig, Porteous, Wright (Hauge 73’), Doidge (Allan 60’), Stevenson, Jasper, Doyle-Hayes, Cadden, Campbell, Henderson (Melkersen 60’). Substitutes not used: Mitchell, McGregor, Scott, Delferriere, O’Connor, Blaney.

St Johnstone: Clark, Gallacher, McCart (Mahon 86’), Cleary, Gordon, Middleton (Ciftci 60’), MacPherson, Crawford, Hendry, Sang (Brown 19’, (O’Halloran 46’)), Hallberg. Substitutes not used: Parish, May, Gilmour, Blair, Butterfield.

Referee: Craig Napier.

Attendance: 19,585.

