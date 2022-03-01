East Lothian Council has allocated funding for a cycling and walking pathway connecting the villages of Drem and Gullane.

The Council is ring fencing £30,000 in next year’s budget, which comes into force next month, to develop the project.

Campaigners persuaded political leaders to include the funding in their spending plans to keep cyclists and pedestrians safe.

In January, Sustrans Scotland awarded East Lothian Council £30,000 to examine design options for the first section of the path near Drem railway station.

Speaking after councillors rubber stamped the 2022/23 budget, Drem-Gullane Path Campaign spokesperson Iain V Monk said:

“We are delighted that the council has included a specific funding allocation for the Drem-Gullane path in next year’s capital budget.

“This is hugely important as it signifies serious intent on the Council’s part. This, along with the recent £30,000 Sustrans Scotland grant for design work, gives real opportunity for progress to be made on the path in the coming year.

“Investing in active travel infrastructure is vital to keep pedestrians and cyclists safe and to encourage healthier and greener journeys.”

Local campaigners have fought for 15 years to persuade East Lothian Council to create a safe off road path from Drem to Gullane for walkers and cyclists. PHOTO ©2021 The Edinburgh Reporter

