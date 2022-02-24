The National Lottery has just announced more than £1.2 million of funding for groups in Edinburgh which bring people together and make new friendships. In total National Lottery is distributing more than £13 million to 319 projects in Scotland.

Edinburgh Garden Partners will receive £93,900 to develop their garden partnership programme matching the socially isolated who may have a garden space available with volunteers who are looking for growing space.

Debs Hahn, Project Co-ordinator, Edinburgh Garden Partners, said “We are thrilled to receive this funding which will play a vital role in supporting us to further our mission over the next three years. We will facilitate relationships between people who want a space to grow and those who have garden space to share. Through this we will create lasting connections between people of different ages, abilities and backgrounds that tackle loneliness and contribute to thriving communities. As a small charity, this funding means a lot to us, giving us the opportunity to support more garden partnerships and create more opportunities for people to connect with each other and with nature.”

An award of £150,000 means that Jock Tamson’s Gairden will work in collaboration with with Dr Neil’s Garden to run a year-round programme of community events, workshops, and activities between the two gardens next to Duddingston Kirk.

Marion Findlay and Jim Baird, Chairs, Jock Tamson’s Gairden, said: “Both Jock Tamson’s Gairden and Dr Neil’s Garden are beautiful and tranquil spaces which are enjoyed by people from all walks of life. This will enable us to maintain both gardens and develop new opportunities for volunteers. individuals and groups from the local community will benefit – whether by tending flowers and plants, growing vegetables, learning new skills, or simply wandering and enjoying the wildlife, nature and peace and quiet.”

In the southwest of the city B healthy Together will use their award of £104,544 to continue to deliver a programme of free health and wellbeing service to people living in Broomhouse and surrounding areas over the next three years.

Jen Richards, Chief Executive, B healthy Together, said: ““We are absolutely delighted that The National Lottery has seen value in our work and this funding will enable us to support 800 vulnerable people to take steps towards better health and wellbeing.

“Covid-19 has had a significant detrimental impact on those we work with; increased social isolation and fear have negatively impacted on their mental health and a lack of people’s usual activities, resulting from lockdowns and restrictions, have resulted in physical deconditioning for many older people and those with chronic health conditions. We can now provide a range of activities and services that will reduce social isolation and loneliness and rebuild the confidence and health and wellbeing of those within our communities.”

The National Lottery Community Fund, Scotland Chair, Kate Still: said: “National Lottery funding continues to make amazing things happen in local communities right across Scotland.

“I am delighted that this funding is reaching into Edinburgh, supporting projects that have been developed by and for local people. National Lottery players can be proud to know that the money they raise is helping to support this vital work and helping communities thrive.”

The National Lottery Community Fund distributes funding on behalf of National Lottery players who raise more than £30 million each week for good causes throughout the UK.

