Shawfair Park Hospital which is part of the Spire Edinburgh Hospitals group has passed a recent unannounced inspection by Healthcare Improvement Scotland (HIS) with “Good” or “Very Good” ratings.

Inspectors looked at three areas – the patients’ experience of care, whether the care was safe and also the quality of leadership. On all three counts HIS rated the hospital Good.

In reponse to an email survey 82% of patients rated their experience as very good, with a further 13% rating the service as good, and patient testimonials received are generally very positive. The inspectors commented on the way that feedback is regularly discussed by senior managers and action plans developed to address issues that are raised by patients.

Both inspectors and the patients they spoke to were aware of the cleanliness and tidiness of the hospital and that effective infection control systems are in place.

Paul Gregersen, Hospital Director at Spire Edinburgh Hospitals, said: “I am very pleased that Healthcare Improvement Scotland has concluded that our hospital provides safe, high quality care to patients and that they highlighted the positive feedback we get from our patients.. These findings reflect the dedication of our staff who have worked so hard in such challenging circumstances over the past two years.

“We look forward to continuing to serve our local community in the months to come as we help to meet the demand for treatment and diagnosis across Edinburgh and beyond.”

HIS’s report is here

Like this: Like Loading...