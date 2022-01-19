The City of Edinburgh Council leader Cllr Adam McVey was joined by Education Committee member Cllr Joan Griffiths to witness first hand the handover of personal digital devices to school pupils in Edinburgh.

Both councillors visited Leith Academy as part of the Empowered Learning project which will give every school pupil from P6 to S6 in Edinburgh their own digital device. In addition to the personal distribution, iPads will also be issued to P1 to P5 groups on a ratio basis.

This is part of the council’s inclusive education strategy, Edinburgh Learns for Life and the 1:1 roll-out is being delivered in partnership with the council’s ICT services provider CGI.

In total around 39,000 digital devices will be issued to pupils and teaching staff including staff in early years settings. The project is due to be completed by the end of 2022.

Edinburgh CouncilCouncillors Adam McVey and Joan Griffiths visit Leith Academy where pupils are being given new iPads… kids l-r – Jeffrey (12), Jaydan (12) and Oliwia (12) All photos Greg Macvean

Like this: Like Loading...